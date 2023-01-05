Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!

Kroger is set to open brand new food halls at two of its stores in Columbus, Ohio.

Kroger, a major grocery store chain, is set to open brand new food halls at two of its stores in Columbus, Ohio. The food halls, which will be run by Kitchen United, will offer on-the-go, takeout, and delivery meals that are all made hot and fresh. Shoppers will have a variety of options to choose from, including salads, fried chicken, and Asian cuisine.

The Clintonville store will host its grand opening on January 10th, while the Dublin store will open the following day. To celebrate the new food halls, Kroger will be giving out hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

Food Options:

The food hall in Clintonville will include a variety of popular brands, such as Nathan's Famous hot dogs, Saladworks, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Hardee's, Wow Bao, Nékter Juice Bar, Fuku Fried Chicken, and Dickey's Barbeque Pit.

The Dublin food hall will include Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Nathan's Famous, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Wing Zone, Nékter Juice Bar, and Fuku Fried Chicken.

Partnership With Kitchen United:

Kroger's new food halls are being run by Kitchen United , a company that specializes in providing made-to-order meals for takeout and delivery. Kitchen United's Mix Food Hall in Columbus has already been open since November, and the partnership with Kroger allows the company to expand its reach and offer fresh, healthy meal options to more people in the community.

Conclusion:

Kroger's new food halls are a welcome addition to the Columbus area, offering convenient and delicious meal options for busy shoppers. The partnership with Kitchen United ensures that the food is made fresh and of high quality. Be sure to check out the new food halls at the Clintonville and Dublin locations and take advantage of the gift card giveaway during the grand openings.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you visited a food hall before? What do you think about it? Would you be interested in trying out a food hall at your local Kroger store? What do you think about this partnership?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!