Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!

Ty D.

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates.

Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.

In this article, I will explain the eligibility requirements for the Oklahoma rebate and how to apply for it.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for the Oklahoma rebate, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Have a gross household income of $12,000 or less.
  • Be an Oklahoma resident for at least one year.
  • Be 65 years old or older, or have a spouse who is 65 years old or older.
  • Be the head of household and be totally disabled, and provide proof of disability.

The amount of any claim filed must also be for the amount of property taxes paid by the claimant for the preceding calendar year that exceeded 1 percent of the total household income. However, no claim for property tax relief can exceed $200.

How to Apply:

To apply for the Oklahoma rebate, you will need to fill out form 538-H and submit it by the deadline on June 30th, 2023. You can obtain a copy of the form on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website or by contacting them directly. Be sure to include all required documentation and information to ensure that your application is processed smoothly.

Conclusion:

The Oklahoma rebate is a valuable opportunity for residents to receive some financial relief on their property taxes. Be sure to meet the eligibility requirements and submit your application by the deadline on June 30th, 2023 to take advantage of this opportunity.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you applied for the Oklahoma rebate? Did you have any issues with the application process? Do you think the rebate will help people?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

