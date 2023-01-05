Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!

Four cities and states are providing financial assistance to residents in February.

As Americans continue to grapple with high inflation, four cities and states are offering direct payments in February to help residents cope with rising costs. Here are the details on the financial assistance being offered:

Idaho: $600

Idaho is sending out a one-time payment of $600 to qualified residents in February. The rebate was originally approved in September 2022, and payments will continue to be processed until March 2023. Each individual will receive a minimum of $300, with joint filers receiving $600. The Idaho State Tax Commission expects to send around 800,000 rebates totaling $500 million by the end of March 2023.

Virginia: $400

Under the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, residents in Alexandria, Virginia will receive $400 payments no strings attached for two years beginning in February. It is completely up to the 170 recipients to decide what to do with their funds.

Massachusetts: $400

The town of Chelsea, Massachusetts began the second phase of its universal basic income program in December, providing payments of up to $400 to 700 residents. This follows the first phase in which 2,000 households received monthly payments from November 2020 through August 2021. Those in the second program will receive cash for three months beginning in late January and through March. To qualify, you must be a Chelsea resident earning less than 30% of the area median income.

California: $400

Coachella, California will begin providing monthly payments of $400 to 140 families for two years starting this month and continuing into February. Participants can choose to have the funds deposited monthly into their checking account or loaded onto a prepaid card that they will receive in the mail.

To be eligible, you must reside in Coachella, have at least one child under the age of 12 living in your household in 2021, have earned less than $75,000 in 2021 or have a total household income below $150,000 in 2021, and have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return or provided the IRS with information as a non-filer in 2020 or 2021.

Conclusion:

Four cities and states are providing financial assistance to their residents in February through direct payments ranging from $400 to $600. If you live in one of these areas and meet the eligibility requirements, be sure to take advantage of this opportunity for extra financial support.

