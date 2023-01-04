Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado Shutters

McDonald's in the 16th Street Mall permanently closed on Dec 31.

A sign outside the store reads,

"Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's,"

Decades-Old McDonald's Closes

This McDonald's has had a home in Denver, Colorado, for several decades. Westword reports, "Marking the end of an era, the McDonald's located at the start of the 16th Street Mall at Cleveland Place has closed for good, according to a sign posted to the business's entrance...In operation since the early 1980s, the McDonald's at 200 16th Street Mall served as a place to grab a quick bite and, at times, a resource for people experiencing homelessness and the mentally ill. In fact, certain McDonald's employees went above and beyond to assist those living on the streets."

According to a statement by Mcdonald's corporate to Westword,

“McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision in any city, but we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our other McDonald’s restaurants in the greater Denver area.”

This branch of McDonald's is not owned by a franchise but by the company itself. It's interesting to note that the mall which formerly housed this McDonald's is in the middle of a construction project. Perhaps the construction had something to do with the outlet's closure.

