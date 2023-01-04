Walmart's New Policies Will Change The Way You Shop Forever – What Should You Expect?

Shopping at Walmart may feel a little different in the coming year as the retail giant has made some notable changes to their stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iG5EI_0k36ibS100
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Some of these changes include targeted advertisements, the removal of paper or plastic bags, and anti-theft measures. However, not all of the changes are negative – Walmart is also making some adjustments that could make shopping more convenient and cheaper.

Here are the five major changes shoppers can expect to see in 2023:

Text To Shop:

In December 2022, Walmart launched their "Text to Shop" feature as a way to bring more convenience to shoppers. The feature is connected to a customer's Walmart account and allows them to text the items they need, which will be added to their cart.

Customers can then choose from a selection of products from their local store or Walmart.com and review and add frequently ordered items by texting "reorder." Customers can then check out via text or the Walmart app and select a time slot for pickup or delivery.

New Bag Policy:

In January this year, Walmart banned single-use plastic or paper bags in four states – Colorado, Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey – as well as in Canada. On January 18, 2023, the ban will be implemented nationwide, requiring customers to bring their own bags or purchase reusable bags in-store for 77 cents to $3.98 (depending on the size).

I have extensively covered this issue before. My December 16th Newsbreak article, "Walmart Will Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag - At 200 Store Locations" and December 24th Newsbreak article, "Walmart - No More Paper Bags at Checkout in New York Stores" are particularly relevant to this. Click on the links to learn more about these issues.

Walmart is participating in the Beyond The Bag initiative, which aims to identify, test, and implement sustainable design solutions and models for the current retail bag. The company is also working with suppliers to reduce packaging, design for recyclability, and improve waste reduction systems.

Anti-Theft Tactics:

Due to increased theft, Walmart has decided to lock certain items away behind plexiglass. These items, such as laundry detergent, hair care products, and ice cream, require employee assistance to access. While the measure is meant to prevent theft and keep shoppers safe, some customers have found it frustrating to have to ask an employee to open a case to access certain items.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has said that persistent shoplifting could lead to store closures and price increases.

I have extensively covered this issue before. My January 1st Newsbreak article, "Products Locked Behind Cases - Customers Are Slamming Walmart Over Frustrating New 'Security Measures" and December 14th Newsbreak article, "Thefts at Walmart - Customers & Employees Blame Self-Checkout" are particularly relevant to this. Click on the links to learn more about these issues.

Growing Inventory:

Walmart is expanding its product offerings in various categories, including electronics, home goods, beauty items, and over 1,400 new toys. Many of these new toy offerings are under $50, with some even under $25. Walmart has also added a discount section on its website called Flash Picks, which features daily deals on favorite items for a limited time.

Store Of The Future:

Walmart has launched a newly remodeled store that includes showrooms, revamped digital displays, and a Claire's outlet. Officials have said that the Beavercreek location is the "store of the future" and will be used as a prototype for future Walmart stores.

The retailer invested $130 million into 28 stores, including the Beavercreek upgrade. The store includes mock bedrooms and other home setups, allowing customers to physically put together Walmart furniture and home decor in a realistic setting.

Conclusion:

These are the five major changes shoppers can expect to see at Walmart in 2023. While some of the changes, such as the removal of paper or plastic bags and anti-theft measures, may be inconvenient for some customers, others, like the Text to Shop feature and the expanding inventory, could make shopping more convenient and affordable.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think of these changes at Walmart? Have you tried the Text to Shop feature or shopped at the remodeled store of the future? What do you think about Walmart's new bag policies and anti-theft measures?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

