Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.

Ty D.

Buffalo Stores Struggle to Keep Up with Demand After Winter Storm Elliott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCPTk_0k3481qF00
Photo byRichard BurltononUnsplash

Buffalo, a city in Western New York, has been hit by a devastating winter storm that has killed dozens of people, trapped residents in their homes, and caused widespread power outages, water shortages, and food shortages.

As the city tries to recover from the storm and restore essential services, many people are facing challenges in finding basic necessities, such as groceries and essentials, at local stores, which are struggling to keep up with the heavy demand and the lack of supplies.

This article examines the impact of the storm on Buffalo's grocery stores, and the structural inequality and racial divide that it has exposed in one of the nation's poorest cities.

Heavy Demand and Empty Shelves at Buffalo Grocery Stores:

As Buffalo emerges from the winter storm and companies start to reopen, many stores are unable to keep up with the surge of demand and the lack of supplies, and are experiencing bare shelves and a lack of items, such as fresh produce, bread, eggs, lunch meat, baby formula, and more.

Shoppers at a Tops grocery store reported that they were struggling to find basic items, and that there was a lot of empty space, especially in the fresh produce and bread sections. A local reporter shared photos of the empty shelves on social media, which showed the extent of the shortages and the frustration of the customers.

Structural Inequality and Racial Divide in Buffalo:

The response to the winter storm, and the lack of access to essential goods among working class communities of color, has exacerbated the disparities in class and the racial divide in Buffalo, which is one of the poorest cities in the US.

Working class communities of color, especially, have had a difficult time finding groceries and essentials, as the storm has shed light on persistent structural inequality in the city, including inadequate housing, food desserts, and lack of government funding.

These systemic issues disproportionately affect impoverished people, who are often people of color, and contribute to their vulnerability and disadvantage in times of crisis, such as the winter storm.

Conclusion:

The winter storm that hit Buffalo has exposed the structural inequality and racial divide in the city, and highlighted the challenges that people face in finding basic necessities, such as groceries and essentials, at local stores.

The heavy demand and lack of supplies at the stores have exacerbated the disparities in class and the racial divide, and exacerbated the struggles of working class communities of color, who have had a difficult time finding groceries and essentials, due to persistent systemic issues, such as inadequate housing, food desserts, and lack of government funding.

These issues need to be addressed in order to promote equality, justice, and resilience in the city and beyond.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the impact of the winter storm on Buffalo's grocery stores, and on the structural inequality and racial divide in the city? Have you experienced or witnessed any challenges in finding basic necessities, such as groceries and essentials, during a crisis or emergency situation? If so, how did you cope with them? How do you think the government and the community can address these issues?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Business# Money# Stores# grocery

Comments / 53

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
8013 followers

More from Ty D.

Walmart's Coded Intercom Announcements - What do they Mean?

A former Walmart employee shared the secret meanings behind the various codes used by the store. If you've shopped at Walmart, you've likely heard the announcements made over the intercom. But do you know what these codes mean? A former Walmart employee shared the secret meanings behind the various codes used by the store.

Read full story

The COLA Increases Your Social Security and SSI Payments: Find Out When You'll Receive Your Payment

Americans who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive an automatic payment increase of between $1,827 and $4,555 in January, thanks to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Read full story
2 comments

Walmart Customers Slam Self-Checkout - Customers Dissatisfied With Experience

Walmart customers have expressed their frustration with the retailer's self-checkout system and store closures following CEO Doug McMillon's warning about rising theft.

Read full story
104 comments
Kansas State

Double Taxation At Walmart Prompts Call For Receipt Checks

Some Walmart shoppers in Kansas have been double-taxed on their food purchases, prompting a warning for customers to check their receipts. The issue was brought to light by the Wilmington family, who discovered two sets of tax charges on their receipt after a shopping trip. They reached out to other shoppers to see if the same thing had happened to them and found that many had experienced the same issue.

Read full story
52 comments
Great Falls, MT

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?

Bed Bath and Beyond, a popular retailer in the US, has announced plans to close 150 stores across the country. Bed Bath and Beyond, a popular retailer in the US, has announced plans to close 150 stores across the country due to significant debt and difficulties with vendors. One of the most recent closures is the store in the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls, Montana, which is set to shut down by March. The closure was unexpected, as the store was not on the original list of 150 planned closures.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?

The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.

Read full story
4 comments

'World's First Robot Lawyer' - Set To Make History In Court This February

"The World's First Robot Lawyer" will reportedly defend a human in court for the first time ever in February. An artificial intelligence (AI) robot developed by DoNotPay, a company that describes itself as "The World's First Robot Lawyer," will reportedly defend a human in court for the first time ever in February. The AI, which is available through a subscription service for $36 per year, will listen to court proceedings through the defendant's phone and provide advice through an earpiece.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below - Set For New Store Openings In 2023

Major retailers including Dollar General, Five Below, and Family Dollar are set to see new store openings in 2023. Major retailers including Dollar General, Five Below, and Family Dollar are set to see new store openings in 2023, according to data from Coresight Research. These retailers are capitalizing on changes in shopping habits as more people turn to online shopping.

Read full story
13 comments

McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?

McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.

Read full story
41 comments
Columbus, OH

Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!

Kroger is set to open brand new food halls at two of its stores in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by(Kipp Teague/Flickr) Kroger, a major grocery store chain, is set to open brand new food halls at two of its stores in Columbus, Ohio. The food halls, which will be run by Kitchen United, will offer on-the-go, takeout, and delivery meals that are all made hot and fresh. Shoppers will have a variety of options to choose from, including salads, fried chicken, and Asian cuisine.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.

Read full story
1 comments

Shop While You Can: Major Retailers Closing Locations Across the US

The retail industry is facing a "retail apocalypse" as beloved American department stores are closing in droves. I've been extensively covering the "retail apocalypse" through my Newsbreak articles. According to my January 4th article:

Read full story
23 comments
Idaho State

Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!

Four cities and states areproviding financial assistance to residents in February. Photo by(Alexander Mills/Unsplash) As Americans continue to grapple with high inflation, four cities and states are offering direct payments in February to help residents cope with rising costs. Here are the details on the financial assistance being offered:

Read full story
30 comments
Denver, CO

Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado Shutters

McDonald's in the 16th Street Mall permanently closed on Dec 31. "Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's,"

Read full story
16 comments

Your Local Kohl's and Nordstrom Might Be Closing In 2023

More department store closures are expected in 2023, as some popular retailers struggle to adapt to the changing retail landscape and economic challenges. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Read full story
70 comments
Maine State

Walmart's New Policies Will Change The Way You Shop Forever – What Should You Expect?

Shopping at Walmart may feel a little different in the coming year as the retail giant has made some notable changes to their stores. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) Some of these changes include targeted advertisements, the removal of paper or plastic bags, and anti-theft measures. However, not all of the changes are negative – Walmart is also making some adjustments that could make shopping more convenient and cheaper.

Read full story
29 comments

Sears Closure: All 115 Stores Shuttering – Prices Slashed by 40% – Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity!

Sears, the iconic American department store, has announced that it will be closing all 115 of its branches across the country. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr) The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month and has been holding a series of liquidation sales, with prices on goods being slashed by up to 40%. My December 13th Newsbreak article, “Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection - Closes 600 Stores in Three Years” is particularly relevant to this.

Read full story

Children's Medicine Shortages Leave Parents Scrambling at Walgreens, CVS and Other Stores

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, parents are having a hard time finding children's medications like Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil at stores like CVS, Target, and Walgreens.

Read full story

You Could Be Getting Extra Cash In The New Year – Check If Your State Is Sending Relief Payments!

While many stimulus and tax rebate programs already wrapped up in 2022, several states are still sending out relief payments to their residents. Photo by(Alexander Mills/Unsplash)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy