Sears Closure: All 115 Stores Shuttering – Prices Slashed by 40% – Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity!

Sears, the iconic American department store, has announced that it will be closing all 115 of its branches across the country.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month and has been holding a series of liquidation sales, with prices on goods being slashed by up to 40%. My December 13th Newsbreak article, “ Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection - Closes 600 Stores in Three Years ” is particularly relevant to this.

The New Closures

These new closures are set to affect Americans in over 30 states as well as Puerto Rico , with stores from coast to coast shutting their doors for good. It is important to note that Sears had already closed its stores in several states last year. My previous Newsbreak articles, "Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes" and "Last Sears Store in New York Permanently Closes" are particularly relevant to this.

Many experts believe that liquidation sales present a great opportunity for shoppers looking for a bargain post-holiday season.

Reasons for Closure

The company has struggled in recent years due to declining sales, rising costs, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dave Dittbrender, the owner of a Sears outlet in Superior, Wisconsin, stated that he does not expect the sale to last beyond January.

He further added that :

COVID-19 was tough. You had to stick money into it just to stay open so the debt load went up a little bit.

Mark Minuti, an attorney for Sears, described the bankruptcy filings as a "sad day" for the country in an interview with Bloomberg.

What Can Shoppers Expect?

Shoppers will be able to find a wide range of items at the liquidation sales, including power tools, riding lawnmowers, and vacuum cleaners.

Arnold L Jacobs, of the Tiger Capital Group, said :

“This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America. These 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot stores are filled with in-demand tools and home appliances.”

Conclusion

It is a sad day for many as Sears announces the closure of all 115 of its stores across the US. The company has struggled in recent years due to declining sales, rising costs, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, shoppers can take advantage of the liquidation sales, with prices on goods being slashed by up to 40%. These sales present a great opportunity for those looking for a bargain post-holiday season.

