You Could Be Getting Extra Cash In The New Year – Check If Your State Is Sending Relief Payments!

While many stimulus and tax rebate programs already wrapped up in 2022, several states are still sending out relief payments to their residents.

These payments are due to arrive early in the new year. Here are the five states still providing residents with relief:

California: up to $1,050

California's Middle-Class Tax Relief payment has been sent out in batches since October. Over 15 million Californians have received relief payments, which range from $200 to $1,050 depending on filing and income status.

The state has been sending prepaid debit cards to those who changed their banking information after 2020 and plans to finish this process by January 14.

Pennsylvania: up to $1,658

There are multiple rebates available to older, low-income renters and property owners in Pennsylvania. Depending on income, living situation, and filing status, the combined payment can reach $1,657.50. Applications expired on December 31, and the final payments will go out beginning in early 2023.

Colorado: $750-$1,500

Coloradans who filed their 2021 tax return by the extended deadline of October 17 may still be waiting for their relief checks. The Colorado Cash Back program gives $750 to solo filers and $1,500 to joint filers, and the state plans on sending out all checks by January 31.

South Carolina: up to $800

South Carolina has been sending out relief payments of up to $800 since the fall. The ultimate refund amount depends on your tax liability from 2021. It was originally due on October 17, but due to Hurricane Ian, the state extended the deadline to February 15, 2023. If you file by the February deadline, you should receive your check the following month.

Idaho: $75-$600

Idahoans had until New Year's Eve to file their 2021 taxes and claim their rebates.

According to The Sun:

The state's program gives $300 to solo filers and $600 to joint filers or 10% of a filer's tax amount in 2020, whichever is larger. An additional bonus rebate provides each taxpayer and dependent $75 or 12% of the filer's tax bill in 2020, whichever is bigger. The state is sending out roughly 75,000 payments per week.

Conclusion

While many stimulus and tax rebate programs have already ended, several states are still providing their residents with relief payments. These payments are due to arrive early in the new year and range in amount depending on the state and individual's circumstances.

If you are a resident of one of the states listed above, be sure to check if you are eligible for a relief payment and take advantage of this opportunity.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about these relief payments? Have you or your loved ones ever benefited from these relief payments? Is your state giving you a relief payment in January 2023? Have you received a relief payment from your state before? What was your experience like?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!