Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping Scams

Recently, a fraud alert was issued by the Moraine Police Department in Ohio after receiving complaints from Kroger customers who had been charged hundreds of dollars for merchandise they did not order or receive.

Photo byKipp Teague/Flickr

Shopping scams are a common occurrence and can be frustrating for customers who end up paying more than they owe.

The scam targeted customers who had placed online grocery orders for delivery through the retailer's app or Instacart. In this article, we will discuss the details of this scam and what shoppers can do to protect themselves.

Fraud alert issued by police in Ohio

The Moraine Police Department in Ohio took to Facebook on December 22nd to issue a fraud alert after receiving several complaints from Kroger customers. The complaints alleged fraudulent charges in the range of hundreds of dollars had been charged to their debit and/or credit accounts. The police department stated that the complaints they received were for orders that were "subsequently completed" at the Moraine Kroger on Alex Bell Road.

Details of the Scam

According to the police department, some customers received their original grocery order but were charged for hundreds of dollars of merchandise they did not order or receive. At least one customer reported being charged over $600 for merchandise and not a single item was delivered. The police department has "identified at least two local suspects responsible" for the fraud complaints, but they have not been arrested or charged yet. The department is working to identify additional victims before filing charges.

Other Locations of Concern

The Moraine Police Department has received complaints from customers at just the one Moraine Kroger store, but they have also "discovered thousands of dollars of additional charges" at other Kroger locations in Ohio that have not been reported to the police. This includes stores in Centerville and Miami Township. As a result, the police department is sending a mass warning to residents in the area to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

Previous Scams at Kroger Stores

This is not the first time that Kroger stores have been linked to fraud. In Franklin County, Ohio, the Groveport Police Department confirmed in early December that a woman had scammed around 100 people using Instacart. In this case, a customer ordered groceries through the Kroger app with her order filled by Instacart, but upon checking her digital receipt and credit card balance, she noticed that she had been charged around $870. This is just one example of similar scams that have occurred at Kroger stores throughout the U.S.

Conclusion:

Shopping scams can be frustrating and costly for customers. It is important for shoppers to be vigilant and to regularly check their bank or credit card statements for any fraudulent charges. If you have placed an online grocery order for delivery through Kroger's app or Instacart and have noticed any fraudulent charges, it is important to report this to the police.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever experienced a shopping scam? Have you or your loved ones ever shopped at Kroger? What precautions do you take to protect yourself from shopping scams? Do you regularly check your bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

# Kroger# Stores# Shopping# Business# Money

