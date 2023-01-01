Products Locked Behind Cases - Customers Are Slamming Walmart Over Frustrating New 'Security Measures'

Ty D.

The retail industry in the U.S. has been struggling due to a surge in shoplifting, resulting in a nearly $100 billion problem known as "retail shrink."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iG5EI_0k0PilIk00
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

This problem is mainly caused by organized retail crime (ORC) incidents, which the average retailer saw increase by 26.5% in 2021, according to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

In response to this issue, Walmart has implemented new policies, including locking up products. Locking up products? Yes, some products are inaccessible behind locked cases. You might think these are high-ticket items like electronics. You'd be wrong. Products locked behind cases include deodorants and cosmetics. Needless to say, these policies have not been well received by shoppers, leading some to take their business elsewhere.

The Background:

My December 14th NewsBreak article, “Thefts at Walmart - Customers & Employees Blame Self-Checkout," is particularly relevant to this present piece due to the company’s official explanation regarding taking action against store thefts. As explained in the article, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that if thefts don't slow down, the retailer will be forced to take action.

As excerpted from the article:

The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees, Reuters reported in 2015.

Furthermore, according to a CNBC article, McMillon said that:

We’ve got safety measures, security measures that we’ve put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normally how we approach it.

It seems like Walmart has now started acting upon these "security measures" and has started locking up items behind plexiglass.

Shoppers Frustrated by New Policies:

Naturally, the shoppers are not happy with these changes and have been very vocal about their issues with the new tactics. The complaints from shoppers have spilled over onto social media, with people sharing how frustrating the in-store shopping experience at these retailers has become.

According to The Sun, a customer said:

I've outgrown Walmart. I needed deodorant and a new phone charger both items less than 10 bucks both items locked behind some plastic and yall know their workers are kings and queens of hiding in the back. 10 min trip turn into 30 for what exactly?!

According to The Sun, "Many shoppers echoed this concern, saying it was hard for them to find an employee to open the product."

Furthermore, this is not the first time Walmart has locked things up. The retail giant took similar measures back in 2019. Needless to say, it did not sit well with many customers.

One customer tweeted:

I am no fan of Walmart. Perhaps they locked things up because those particular items kept disappearing. I don’t think it’s a comment on the consumers legitimately buying these items, but it is frustrating to get a human being to open those darn cases.

Impact on Retailers:

While retailers may be trying to prevent shoplifting by locking up products, they could potentially be driving away loyal customers. The NRF's survey found that ORC groups are commonly targeting categories such as apparel, electronics, health and beauty, accessories, and footwear to steal. By locking up these types of products, retailers may be making it more difficult for customers to access and purchase them, leading some to shop elsewhere.

Conclusion:

The retail industry in the U.S. has been facing a significant increase in shoplifting and ORC incidents, leading major retailers such as Walmart to implement new policies, including locking up products.

However, these policies have not been well received by shoppers, who have reported feeling frustrated and choosing to shop at other stores or direct-to-consumer brands instead. While retailers may be trying to prevent shoplifting, they may also be driving away loyal customers by making it more difficult for them to access and purchase certain products.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you experienced difficulty accessing or purchasing products at major retailers due to new security policies? What are your thoughts on retailers locking up products in an effort to prevent shoplifting? Have you ever turned to direct-to-consumer brands or other stores instead of shopping at a retailer due to these types of policies?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
7572 followers

