Biden's $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Set to Revolutionize Healthcare: Here's How it Will Affect You

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 , set to be signed by President Biden, is a nearly $1.7 trillion appropriations bill that will fund the federal government through fiscal year 2023.

This omnibus spending bill combines appropriations bills to fund different parts of the government and avoid a government shutdown. The bill includes a wide range of provisions, including aid to Ukraine and a ban on TikTok on government devices. This new spending bill includes a wide range of provisions related to healthcare that affect Americans, totaling to more than 4,000 pages. In this article, we will focus on six healthcare provisions in the bill that are relevant to Americans.

1. Funding for key healthcare agencies

The omnibus package funds several federal agencies that are critical to the U.S. healthcare system, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) , the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The HHS receives $120.7 billion, and the NIH gets $47.5 billion with an increased focus on research for Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, opioids, and health disparities.

The CDC will receive $9.2 billion and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, $4.1 billion. Additional funding priorities include mental health ($7.5 billion), pandemic preparedness ($3.3 billion), and maternal health ($324 million).

2. Protections for pregnant and breastfeeding workers

The legislation includes two pieces of legislation, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the PUMP Act , which provide protections for pregnant and breastfeeding workers.

The PWFA requires employers to make reasonable accommodations for medical conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth, and prohibits employers from denying employment to people who need those accommodations. The PUMP Act requires employers to provide time and space for new mothers to pump breast milk.

3. Extension of Telehealth Flexibilities

The legislation extends flexibilities that were put in place during the Covid-19 public health emergency (PHE), and that would have expired five months after the PHE ends. During the PHE, restrictions on who could provide telehealth services and from where were relaxed, allowing providers to provide services to patients in their homes and reducing restrictions on healthcare provider licensing requirements. The new law extends these flexibilities through December 31, 2024.

4. A Boost for Mental Health

The omnibus spending package includes funding for mental health, substance use disorder, and crisis response services . Increased funding is aimed specifically at children, maternal, and veteran mental health and at improving access to mental health care through mobile crisis units. Under the new law, Medicare will cover services provided by marriage and family therapists and counselors, and Medicaid will be required to provide searchable directories of mental health providers.

5. More time for hospital-at-home services

The new law extends the Acute Hospital Care at Home initiative through December 31, 2024. During the Covid-era capacity constraints, care-at-home services have been increasingly used, due to the convenience offered by alternate sites of care . The new law will also require the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to analyze hospital-at-home results compared to facility-based care and report on those findings.

6. Changes to Medicaid rules and processes

For lower-income Americans on Medicaid, the Covid-era brought a reprieve from having to reestablish their eligibility. However, the new law will allow states to restart the redetermination processes, which could result in an increase of people being kicked off Medicaid if they no longer qualify for coverage or fail to respond to requests for proof of eligibility. On the other hand, the law also requires states to keep children continuously enrolled for 12 months once they’ve been deemed eligible and gives states the option to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to women for 12 months following the end of a pregnancy.

In conclusion, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is a significant piece of legislation that affects many aspects of healthcare in the United States. From funding key healthcare agencies to addressing the high costs of insulin and epinephrine, this bill has the potential to make a significant impact on the healthcare system.

