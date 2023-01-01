Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community.

Photo by (Jason Leung/Unsplash)

Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.

La Mexicana Bakery

After more than three decades in business, La Mexicana Bakery closed its doors in February. Owner Jesús Martinez Becerra cited personal dreams and the difficulty of running a bakery as reasons for the closure.

El Mercado's Lavaca St. Location

The Tex-Mex restaurant closed its doors due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Kxan:

The Historic Landmark Commission discussed the history of the building and whether to preserve it. The commission ultimately approved the demolition in a 7-2 vote.

El Mercado still has two locations, one on Burnet Road and the other on South First Street.

Crema Bakery

Crema Bakery served south Austin for nearly a decade before closing due to high rents. Co-owner Janessa Tomberlin said they were unable to afford the rent for a five-year lease in the current economic climate.

According to Tomberlin:

Our landlord expected us to sign a five-year lease in this economy, and we didn’t even know if we could survive another couple of months, much less five years.

The Steeping Room

This long-time Austin tea house closed its doors in late September after serving the community for over 15 years. The owners decided not to renew their lease, but continue to sell products online.

Adelbert's Brewery

Adelbert's Brewery, located near Q2 Stadium, closed its doors at the start of the year when their landlords ended their lease to make way for office buildings. The property value increased by 50% in five years, reaching an appraisal of nearly $5 million. The owners spent several months searching for a new location but were unsuccessful, and their last night pouring beers was on Halloween.

Malvern Books

This indie Austin bookstore closed its doors after the owner, Joe Bratcher, died of COVID-19-related complications. Store manager Becky Garcia said Bratcher was the "spirit of this store" and the driving force behind its vision.

In her words:

Joe was the spirit of this store. He was really — he was the movement behind this. It was his vision.

Malvern Book’s last day of operation was 31st December.

Counter Culture

Counter Culture, a beloved vegan restaurant in east Austin, closed its doors at the end of the year due to Austin's changing dynamics and rising costs. Owner Sue Davis said she was uncertain about the future of the business and whether it would be feasible to continue renting or if buying a location was a possibility.

In a post earlier this month, Davis said:

I don’t have a clear picture of what the future will hold for Counter Culture. The way people eat out has changed. I love Austin wholeheartedly, but with the rising costs, I’m not sure it’s feasible to rent again, and buying seems like a faraway dream.

Lucy in Disguise

This iconic costume shop provided theatrical costumes to Austin for nearly 40 years before closing earlier this month. The store manager cited the pandemic, supply chain issues, and changing dynamics on South Congress street as factors in the decision to close.

According to Durham, who has been with the company for nearly 13 years:

The style of South Congress doesn’t feel like what it was when we started the store. We’ve loved being a source of creativity and inspiration for your parties, plays, and productions. It has been a pleasure to fulfill your costuming dreams and fantasies. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

Conclusion:

The closures of these beloved Austin businesses serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by small and independent businesses in today's economy. From the difficulties of running a bakery or restaurant to the financial burden of rising rents and property values, these closures highlight the resilience and determination of business owners and their employees.

Despite the sadness of their departure, the memories and experiences shared at these establishments will remain with the Austin community for years to come.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your memories of visiting these businesses in Austin? How do you feel about the closures of these beloved establishments? Have you noticed other small businesses in your community struggling or closing due to similar challenges? What can be done to support small and independent businesses in the face of rising costs and economic challenges?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!