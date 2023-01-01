FedEx Launches New Service - Makes Returning Items a Breeze For Customers. What Can You Expect?

Ty D.

This service will be particularly useful for small to medium-sized businesses, as it will allow them to consolidate returns and save on shipping costs and environmental impact.

Photo by(erikleenaars/Flickr)

Returns have long been a source of frustration for both retailers and consumers. However, FedEx is aiming to simplify the process for both parties by offering a network of locations for returning items and allowing customers to use a QR code for the process.

FedEx Offers Simplified Returns Process:

FedEx has partnered with a number of mass retailers to offer a hassle-free returns process in the past, but it is now extending this service to smaller businesses. Ryan Kelly, Vice President of e-commerce and alliance marketing at FedEx, explained that often when customers return just one item, they will use the same box that the initial five items were shipped in.

According to him:

This creates a higher shipping cost and is not as environmentally friendly as shipping the one item back in a smaller package or as part of a consolidated return.

Customers Benefit from Simplified Return Process:

Customers stand to benefit from the simplified return process offered by FedEx, as they will be able to return items to one of the 2,000 FedEx return facilities without a box or the need to repackage the item. They simply need to bring the product and a QR code from the retailer, which will be scanned upon return. Retailers that offer this service have made an agreement with FedEx to accept box-free returns.

Retailers Look to Reduce Returns:

Michele Marvin, Vice President of Marketing for Appriss Retail, believes that retailers should aim to manage returns before they happen rather than after. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help retailers improve the shopping experience for consumers and manage returns costs.

There are several technologies available to assist shoppers in making the right choices when shopping online, such as fit technologies, QR codes or videos with better product descriptions, and augmented reality to show products virtually. By offering these tools, retailers can reduce the number of returns due to incorrect size, poor fit, or issues with color, which currently account for 55% of returns.

Marvin advises retailers to consider the lifetime value of their customers when developing return policies and to avoid creating rigid and costly policies or making the returns process difficult, as it could lead to unhappy customers and a negative impact on the shopping experience.

Returns Remain Flat:

According to a report by the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail, consumers are expected to return more than $816 billion worth of retail merchandise in 2022. However, the average rate of return has remained nearly flat at 16.5% compared to 16.6% in 2021, despite the continued growth in retail sales. Mark Mathews, NRF's Vice President of research, development, and industry analysis stated that while returns may represent a lost sale for retailers, they can also provide positive customer engagement and potentially lead to additional purchases.

In his words:

While often returns represent a lost sale for a retail establishment, returns can also provide recourse through positive customer engagement and, potentially, another purchase.

Conclusion:

FedEx is attempting to make the returns process easier for both retailers and consumers by offering a network of locations for returning items and allowing customers to use a QR code for the process. This will particularly benefit small to medium-sized businesses by allowing them to consolidate returns and save on shipping costs and environmental impact.

Retailers can also use artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the shopping experience for consumers and manage returns costs, as well as offer tools such as fit technologies and augmented reality to reduce the number of returns. Despite this, the average rate of returns remains relatively flat, though they can provide an opportunity for positive customer engagement and potential additional purchases.

