Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While Eating

Fast food chain Taco Bell has introduced EV charging stations at one of its South San Francisco locations. The charging station launch in San Francisco is the first of 100 planned for California Taco Bell locations this year.

The initiative aligns with the push for sustainability and supports California's transition to all-electric vehicle sales by 2035. Electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the United States reportedly increased by 60% in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the Pew Research Center , younger adults, urban dwellers, Democrats, and those who already own a hybrid or all-electric vehicle are most likely to consider purchasing an EV in the future. In fact, 55% of adults aged 18 to 29 said they are very or somewhat likely to consider an EV the next time they buy a vehicle.

Taco Bell Targets Younger Demographic

Fast food chain Taco Bell has introduced the first super-fast EV charging stations at one of its South San Francisco locations . The charging station, a partnership between Taco Bell franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group , global charger manufacturer Tritium, and EV fast-charging and software company ChargeNet, allows customers to charge their EVs for 100 miles in 20 minutes for less than $20 while also grabbing a quick bite to eat. The charging station launch in San Francisco is the first of 100 planned for California Taco Bell locations over this year.

California Leads the Way in EV Adoption

The partnership between Taco Bell, Tritium, and ChargeNet is funded by the California Energy Commission's California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) and the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

In August 2022, the California Air Resources Board announced that all new vehicles sold in California by 2035 must be electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. As a result, gasoline-only car sales are expected to be phased out of the state over the next decade. The EV charging station initiative in California is a win-win for all involved, as it is energy efficient, provides increased accessibility to fast EV charging points, and offers drivers the opportunity to refuel with food and drinks.

According to ChargeNet’s CEO , Tosh Dutt:

We are committed to catalyzing the EV revolution to ensure it spans across all demographics. This is why we are working with quick-serve restaurants, where an estimated 120 million Americans eat every day. About half of our locations are in marginalized communities across California, providing charging access to people who may not have the luxury of a home charging station. We are out to democratize EV charging across California and beyond.

The partnership between Taco Bell, Tritium, and ChargeNet provides energy-efficient charging stations and convenient food and drink options for EV drivers.

