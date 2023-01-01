Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?

GasBuddy, a tech company that tracks the fuel industry, has predicted that gasoline prices in Florida will reach above $4 per gallon by 2023.

Predictions for Gas Prices in Florida

In its annual outlook released on Wednesday, the company stated that pump prices will likely peak at an average of $4.25 to $4.65 per gallon in Miami, $4.15 to $4.55 in Orlando, and $4.10 to $4.45 in Tampa, with the national average reaching $4 as early as May.

According to the AAA auto club, the average price of gas in Jacksonville on Friday was $3.11, up from $2.96 a week prior. A year ago, gas cost an average of $3.20 per gallon in Jacksonville. The highest recorded average price for gas in the city was $4.88 on June 13. GasBuddy did not provide a prediction for gas prices in Jacksonville.

These peaks are expected to occur during the summer, followed by normal seasonal fluctuations that will see prices fall after Labor Day. GasBuddy forecasts that the national average will drop back down to around $3.17 by the start of 2024. The company noted that its predictions do not take into account a severe recession but do assume "some level of economic reset will limit oil demand."

Factors Affecting Gas Prices in 2023

Factors that could impact gas prices in 2023 include uncertainty over China easing COVID-19 mandates, OPEC's efforts to balance oil markets by cutting production, and Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Other potential disruptions include pipeline shutdowns and weather events, such as hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy:

2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive. The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season. Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about the potential for higher gas prices in Florida in the near future? Have you noticed an increase in gas prices in your area recently? How do you think these potential price increases will impact your daily life and budget?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!