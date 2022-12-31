Fort Worth, TX

McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans

Ty D.

McDonald's has opened up its first fully-automated restaurant sparking debate and intrigue in equal measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q11WS_0jznP4bO00
Photo byMcDonald's

The branch requires no human contact to order and pick up meals, making it the introvert's dream. Customers can use automated screens to order fast food and collect it via a machine.

You're probably wondering where this restaurant is located, right? McDonald's first full automated restaurant has opened in Fort Worth, Texas,

Features of Fully-Automated Restaurant

Customers can also use the "Order Ahead lane," where they can receive their order on a conveyor belt.

According to a McDonald’s release:

The Order Ahead Lane uses technology that allows the restaurant team to begin preparing customers’ orders when they’re near the restaurant. The enhanced technology at this location helps the hardworking restaurant team, too.

The restaurant is part of McDonald's "Accelerating the Arches" growth strategy, which is focused on innovation to improve customer experiences. The restaurant, which is smaller than a traditional McDonald's restaurant in the United States, also includes a delivery pick-up room for couriers and designated parking spaces for delivery drivers.

According to Secret Dallas:

The hamburger giant’s new test restaurant is 26% smaller than the average McDonald’s joint with zero seating capacity and no extra amenities other than the essentials to make it as efficient an experience as possible.

Ethical Implications

The introduction of the new technology has divided people online, with some concerned about the ethical implications and others excited about the concept of the new technology.

The ethical implications of the change have been brought up by many people online, who are worried that the introduction of this technology could put many people out of work.

On the other hand, those who are excited about the concept have argued that the burgers and service will be improved with the introduction of this technology.

Testing and Future Plans

The changes are currently being tested at a single location in Texas, but the McDonald's team hope to benefit restaurant teams and customers around the world in the future. Keith Vanecek, the franchisee operating the test restaurant, believes that the new technology not only allows them to serve their customers in new, innovative ways, but it also gives the restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, making the customer experience more enjoyable.

The unique concept has gained a great deal of attention online, with one video from inside the restaurant gaining over 1.2 million views on TikTok and Instagram. Foodiemunster, the user who shared the video, believes that McDonald's has done well designing this test concept. However, he/she still prefers the prior designs, as they love the ambiance and the people serving them.

Overall, the introduction of this first fully-automated McDonald's restaurant has been met with both criticism and intrigue. If the test concept proves to be successful, McDonald's hopes to revolutionize the fast food industry and benefit customers and restaurant teams around the world.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about this fully automated restaurant? Have you ever been to this McDonald's before? How was your experience?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

