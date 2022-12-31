DeSantis Under Attack from Opponents: Lawsuits Cost Florida Tax Payers Over $16 Million

Ty D.

DeSantis has a unique ability to select culture war issues, and use an overwhelmingly republican, and therefore compliant Florida legislature, to advance them.

Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)

But this strategy has drawn lawsuits from those opposed to these policies, and it has cost over $16 million in lawsuits. Unfortunately for DeSanits, he's lost most of these lawsuits.

A Great Many Loses:

The Miami Herald reports, "In case after case, courts have scaled back, thrown out, or left in legal limbo rules and laws that impose restrictions on social media giants, limit voting, curb gender-related healthcare, influence speech in the workplace, college campuses and classrooms and create new crimes for peaceful protests."

A Few Wins:

The article goes on to say, "DeSantis has had a few successes. Courts sided with the administration’s challenge to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s safety rules for cruise companies. An appeals court reinstated the state’s ban on mask mandates in school districts during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same appellate court refused to put on hold the governor’s congressional redistricting map that gave Republicans four additional seats in the U.S. House."

Governor Unconcerned with Loses

Interestingly, it seems that the Florida Governor is unconcerned about his loses in court. Some critics argue that for DeSantis, it's all about the media cycle and not about the outcome in court. These policies make him popular amongst his voter base, and these strategies may be a sort of preparation for his supposed upcoming presidential run. DeSantis himself has, as of yet, not made any official announcements about making a presidential run.

The Miami Herald Reports, "The cost to taxpayers for these legal battles has been at least $16.7 million, according to transaction disclosures posted on the state’s contract website and reviewed by the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times."

Bob Jarvis, a professor of law at Nova Southeastern University, says about the governor's strategy:

“Most people who go to court actually want to win. That is not DeSantis’ objective. He is all about winning the news cycle.”

What are your thoughts?

What do you think of this DeSantis strategy? Do you agree with what he's doing? Do you feel he wouldn't have to spend this money if opponents didn't needlessly oppose these policies? Or do you think your tax dollars could be better spent? I'd love to know your thoughts on the matter. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

