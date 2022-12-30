DeSantis Attacks Teacher Unions: Makes it Difficult for Teachers to Join and Remain in Unions. What Should You Expect?

Ty D.

Florida Governor DeSantis promised to sign legislation that would purportedly raise teachers' pay. However, the legislation also targets teachers' unions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uQWB_0jyf33pL00
Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)

What is Happening?

The new legislation makes it difficult for teachers to join and remain in unions. Business Insider Reports, "Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida promised Monday to sign a bill into law that would increase teacher pay by a record amount — but he also wants to clamp down on teachers' unions. The plan DeSantis outlined at a school board retreat in Orlando would have teachers send a check to their unions every month rather than automatically deduct the dues from their paychecks."

The idea is to increase the steps between teachers paying dues and unions receiving dues. If payments aren't automatically deducted, it will be another thing that teachers will have to do, and unions will lose revenue as a result. It's quite a clever bureaucratic way of reducing union power.

According to Business Insider, "Teachers' unions have been one of the governor's top foes, particularly starting in the fall of 2020 after they resisted his push to reopen schools during the pandemic and after DeSantis banned mask mandates in the classroom."

What is the new legislation really about?

Canada Today reports that "DeSantis' latest so-called "Freedom Blueprint" proposal appears similar to a measure the Florida legislature considered in 2021 and 2022 that the state's largest teachers' union, the Florida Education Association, called "anti-freedom" and "anti-educator." The bill isn't very popular with educators. Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said,

"It puts big government between educators and their constitutionally guaranteed right to join in the union to advocate for their students and profession." 

The article goes on to say, "DeSantis is framing his plan on union dues as "paycheck protection" for teachers and said it would "be a more accurate reflection of who wants to be a part of this or not." In his remarks, he coupled the union changes with what he called "the biggest increase" in teacher pay the state has ever done."

According to the Florida Governor,

"It's more of a guarantee that the money is actually going to go to teachers, and not be frittered away by interest groups who get involved in the school system."

However, it seems this isn't what's really happening. It appears that "DeSantis' plan would create a new hurdle for organized labor in Florida, whose "Right to Work" status is already enshrined in the state constitution. Under current law, Florida workers can opt out of joining a union, which in turn restricts unions from collecting dues from employees who benefit from negotiated worker protections."

What are your thoughts?

Do you feel this new legislation will help teachers? Or do you perhaps think that it will do more harm than good? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

# DeSantis# Education# Government# Politics# Society

Comments / 3

