Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the Game

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a fully automated quick service restaurant that is revolutionizing the way that restaurants operate. The automation also allows for increased efficiency and reduced labor costs, which allows the company to offer affordable prices to customers while still maintaining a profit.

Challenges Facing the Quick Service Restaurant Industry

The quick service restaurant industry has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rising overhead costs, shifts in consumer habits, and labor shortages. One solution that has been proposed to address some of these challenges is the concept of a "zero human interaction" restaurant. One such restaurant that has gained popularity is Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which was founded by Stratis Morfogen, an experienced restaurateur.

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

The menu at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers a variety of dumplings, both sweet and savory, as well as other items. Customers can place their orders either through their phones or through a touchless kiosk in the restaurant. The dumpling-making process is on display in a "dumpling lab" in the front window of the restaurant.

When an order is ready, the customer receives a text message and can pick up their order from a temperature-controlled locker by scanning a barcode. The restaurant is able to operate around the clock and reportedly only requires 3.2 employees per location - one cook, one expediter, one greeter, and one manager. The manager is able to work full-time at five stores simultaneously.

The concept has allowed for the expansion of the franchise to multiple locations in and around New York, as well as the signing of a multi-unit deal to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Canada.

Benefits of Fully Automated Restaurants

The concept of a fully automated restaurant allows for increased efficiency and reduced labor costs. It also helps to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, as customers do not need to interact with staff. This is particularly relevant in the current climate, where many people are still cautious about dining out due to the risk of infection. The success of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and other automated restaurants could potentially lead to a shift in the way that quick service restaurants operate, and may become a more widespread solution to the challenges facing the industry.

History of Automated Restaurants

The concept of a fully automated restaurant is not new. In 1902, Horn and Hardart launched a chain of cafeterias in Philadelphia where diners fed coins into vending machines to exchange for plates of hot food. These "automats" became popular during the 1918 influenza pandemic due to their speed, low cost, and hygienic nature, but their popularity waned in the 1970s and they were eventually overtaken by fast food chains such as McDonald's and KFC. In 2015, Eatsa, a fast casual chain, introduced an automat-style quinoa bowl dining experience, but the company rebranded as a technology business and closed all of its locations just three years later.

Current Trend towards Automation

However, the current trend towards technology and contactless handovers, as well as the popularity of innovative and unique experiences among younger consumers, has made the fully automated restaurant concept more appealing. From a commercial standpoint, an automated restaurant franchise that can operate with minimal staff, on a small footprint, and generate income around the clock could be a successful business model.

This is evident in the recent launch of McDonald's first zero-human contact restaurant in Fort Worth, which has remodeled an existing location to embrace full automation. It is likely that we will see more quick service restaurants adopt similar models in the future. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has ambitious growth plans and it will be interesting to see how this concept shapes the future of franchising in the sector.

