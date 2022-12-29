Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system.

As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter , baby formula , and eggs , experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.

What's Causing The Food Shortages?

One key factor contributing to potential food shortages is the likelihood of an economic recession in the early months of the new year. This recession could be driven by a range of issues , including inflation, environmental catastrophes, and a shortage of fertilizers. The increase in food costs, coupled with the strain on the supply chain, is causing difficulties in meeting demand.

The global fertilizer crisis , which was prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine , has had a direct impact on crop production for farmers. The government has predicted that this situation will become " more dire " in 2023. In addition to this, environmental disasters, such as California's drought , which has resulted in a loss of 10% of viable farmland , are also contributing to food shortages.

According to a Tennessee dairy farmer and outspoken agricultural activist Stephanie Nash:

I believe 2023 is going to be rough. Worse than this year. We're going to have a supply chain shortage, we're going to have an increase in our food [prices] at the grocery store. Americans are really going to be hurting in their wallet.

Other farmers across the country have also voiced similar concerns.

These shortages are not limited to a particular region or type of food. Mashed reports that bread, vegetable oil, corn, butter, tomatoes, champagne, flour, beef, and more may be harder to find on grocery store shelves in 2023. The effects of these shortages are likely to be felt by consumers, who may see their wallets hit hard as prices for these items rise.

What Will Be The Impact of These Shortages?

But the impacts of food shortages go beyond the financial costs for consumers. Food shortages can also lead to malnutrition and other health issues, particularly for vulnerable populations. They can also lead to social unrest, as people become increasingly concerned about accessing the resources they need to survive.

It is clear that the various food shortages we have seen in the past year are not simply isolated incidents, but rather the result of larger systemic issues. To address these shortages, it will be necessary to address the root causes, such as the global fertilizer crisis and environmental disasters . This will require a concerted effort from governments, businesses, and individuals to implement sustainable practices and policies that prioritize the long-term health and stability of our food systems.

What Can We Do?

In the meantime, it is important for individuals to be aware of the potential for food shortages and to consider taking steps to prepare for them. This may include things like stocking up on non-perishable items, growing your own produce, or supporting local farmers and producers. By being proactive and taking steps to ensure that we have access to the resources we need, we can help to mitigate the potential impacts of food shortages and build a more resilient and sustainable food system.

What Are Your Thoughts?

