America's Tax Brackets Are Changing in 2023 - Here's How It Will Affect You.

The announcement of the tax bracket shifts came shortly after the Social Security Administration announced the largest inflation adjustment for fixed-income beneficiaries in recent years.

Photo by(Alexander Mils/Unsplash)

This will be welcomed by many individuals whose salaries have not kept pace with the high inflation seen in 2022, which has been the highest in four decades. Normally, tax brackets are adjusted in accordance with the inflation rate, which means the amount of tax paid on income gradually shifts over time. However, the high and persistent inflation experienced in 2022 is unusual, leading to the adjustment of the tax brackets to offset this.

The good news is, if your wages have not increased significantly, you may fall into a lower tax bracket in 2023!

Here Are All The Changes:

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for the 2023 tax year will increase to $27,700, a $1,800 increase from the previous year. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction will increase to $13,850, a $900 increase; and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, a $1,400 increase.

The 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37% tax brackets apply to different income levels.

  • For example, the 12% tax bracket applies to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $22,000 and individuals who earned more than $11,000.
  • The 22% threshold will apply to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $89,450 and individuals with incomes over $44,725, compared to the respective thresholds of $83,550 and $41,775 in 2022.
  • The 24% threshold will apply to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $190,750, or individuals with incomes over $95,375.
  • The 32% threshold will apply to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $364,200, or individuals with incomes over $182,100.
  • The 35% threshold will apply to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $462,500, or individuals making over $231,250.
  • The 37% threshold applies to married couples filing jointly with incomes over $693,750, or individuals making over $578,125.

Furthermore, the earned income tax credit for lower-income workers will also increase in 2023, from $6,935 for the 2022 tax year to $7,430. Additionally, the alternative minimum tax exemption amount for next year will be $81,200 ($126,500 for married couples filing jointly). This is an increase from $75,900 for individuals and $118,100 for married couples filing jointly for the 2022 tax year.

What are your thoughts?

What are your thoughts about these changes? Will it help people? Or will things remain the same once inflation is taken into consideration? I'd like to know how this affects you. Please let me know what you think in the comments below!

