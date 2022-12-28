Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.

On Saturday, December 3rd, two power substations near Hillsborough, North Carolina were shot up, resulting in a power outage for tens of thousands of people in Moore County.

The attack coincided with a planned drag show in the area that had been the target of an escalating harassment campaign by far-right extremists, prompting speculation that the attack could have been ideologically motivated.

Law enforcement have not yet found evidence that the drag show and substation attack are linked, but anti-LGBTQ terrorism has not been ruled out as a potential motive . Investigation is also exploring other possibilities, including whether the attack in Moore County is part of a broader campaign from extremists to attack critical infrastructure in the U.S.

What You Need To Know:

The attack took place at around 7 pm local time, when one or more people shot up two separate substations using high-powered rifles. Residents in the area lost power and heat for several days, as temperatures fell to 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

The outage, which the authorities believe to be intentionally caused by gunfire, is now being investigated as a criminal act as the attack was described in a statement as an act of “intentional vandalism.”

According to the county's sheriff , Ronnie Fields:

We faced something last night, here in Moore County, that we've never faced before. But I promise you, we are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together.

North Carolina state Sen. Tom McInnis said officials are determined to find out who caused the power outage and urged residents to stay home.

According to NPR, Sen McInnis said that:

This appears to be an intentional, willful and malicious act, and the perpetrator will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The state of North Carolina, Moore County, and Duke Energy are offering a reward of $75,000 for information leading to the perpetrator(s).

Raising Concerns:

In addition, similar attacks have been reported in Oregon and Washington since late November, as well as an attack near a hydro station in South Carolina in September and half a dozen “intrusions” at Duke Energy facilities in Florida since then.

The Department of Homeland Security has also warned that since 2020, domestic violent extremists have “developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure”. In February 2021, three men were arrested as part of an alleged plot to attack power substation in furtherance of white supremacist ideology.

