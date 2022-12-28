North Carolina Retailers Penalized for Price Scanning Mistakes

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) has recently issued fines to dozens of stores across the state due to price scanning errors.

This comes as a result of a significant increase in the number of stores with price scanner errors, as many stores are facing staffing shortages.

These errors, which can occur when the price displayed at the checkout does not match the price advertised on the shelf, can result in consumers paying more than they should for an item.

What You Need To Know:

The NCDA&CS conducts inspections to make sure that the items in stores are being accurately priced at checkout. They test a 300-item lot to see the error rate, and if it is above the 2-percent-or-less rate, the store is issued a fine. Stores that fail a follow-up inspection are fined and must go through re-inspection until they meet this rate.

The number of stores that have been fined spans 38 counties in the state . In the Triad, 16 stores have been fined for price-scanner errors. These stores include Walmart Supercenter, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Circle K.

The fines range from $1,350 to $5,000. The amount of the fine is based on the error rate , which is the percentage of items that are overcharged or undercharged at the register. The fines are also based on the number of times a store has failed an inspection.

According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler :

Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.

Price scanning errors can occur for a variety of reasons , including mistakes by store employees, technical issues with store scanners, and incorrect pricing information being entered into the system. While these errors may be unintentional, they can still result in consumers paying more than they should for an item.

The rising number of stores that have been fined for price-scanning errors has important implications for retailers. Undercharges may impact retail profitability while overcharges could result in customers being overcharged at the register. These errors can lead to customer complaints and a loss of trust in the store, which can ultimately lead to a decline in sales.

To prevent price scanning errors, retailers can take a number of steps , including training employees on proper pricing procedures, regularly checking and updating prices, and ensuring that scanners and other equipment are functioning properly. Retailers can also use technology, such as price verification software, to help ensure that prices are accurate and up-to-date.

The fines assessed by the state of North Carolina are just one example of the measures that are being taken to ensure that retailers are accurately pricing their products. Similar laws and regulations exist in other states, and retailers that violate these laws can face significant fines and other penalties.

The success of the NCDA&CS’s price scanning inspections shows that they are successfully protecting consumers from overcharging. The department has also been successful in creating a level playing field for retailers, ensuring that all stores are operating in a fair and ethical manner.

Stores Penalized:

According to The Coastland Times, following is a list of some of the stores that were fined as a result of these inspections:

In Alamance County, the Walmart Supercenter at 3141 Garden Road in Burlington was fined $2,330 after an inspection in May revealed an error rate of 4.67% based on 14 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for an inspection in February, but passed an inspection in July.

In Davie County, the Dollar General at 5387 U.S. Highway 158 in Advance was fined $5,000 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 24.67% based on 74 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store passed an inspection in November.

In Forsyth County, the Family Dollar at 3501 South Main St. in Winston-Salem was fined $5,000 after an inspection in July revealed an error rate of 27.33% based on 82 errors in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for four previous inspections, but passed an inspection in October.

The Family Dollar at 550 MLK Boulevard in Winston-Salem was also fined $5,000 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 19.33% based on 58 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had failed and been fined for three previous inspections and will be re-inspected.

The Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall was fined $5,000 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 11.33% based on 34 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for inspections in June and July, and failed another inspection in November with an error rate of 7.33% and 22 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store was fined $4,270 and will be re-inspected.

In Winston-Salem, the Walmart Supercenter at 4550 Kester Mill Road was fined $4,490 after an inspection in June revealed an error rate of 3.33% based on 10 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for an inspection in April, but passed an inspection in August.

In Guilford County, the Dollar General at 1400 N.C. 62 East in Climax was fined $1,350 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 3.67% based on 11 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store also failed an inspection in November, with an error rate of 2.67% and 8 overcharges in a batch of 300 items, and was fined $1,295. This store will be re-inspected.

The Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive in High Point was fined $2,455 after an inspection in August revealed an error rate of 5.67% based on 17 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for three previous inspections this year, but passed an inspection in October.

In Randolph County, the Dollar General at 2907 South Main St. in High Point was fined $3,195 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 10% based on 30 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. A re-inspection in November revealed an error rate of 14% and 42 overcharges in a batch of 300 items, and this store was fined $4,460 and will be re-inspected.

In Asheboro, North Carolina, the Family Dollar store at 2358 North Fayetteville Street was fined $2,325 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 4.33% based on 13 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. The store was reinspected in November and failed again, with an error rate of 13% and 39 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. The store was fined an additional $5,000 and will be re-inspected.

In Rockingham County, the Dollar General store at 1620 Way Street in Reidsville was fined $2,120 after an inspection in July revealed an error rate of 7% based on 21 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for two other inspections this year, but passed an inspection in September.

In Surry County, the Dollar General store at 2282 Zephyr Road in Dobson was fined $1,350 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 4% based on 12 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store passed an inspection in November.

In Mount Airy, the Circle K store at 110 Graceland Lane was assessed $5,530 in fines based on two failed inspections. An inspection in September revealed an error rate of 17% based on 17 overcharges in a batch of 100 items, and a follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 5% based on five overcharges in a batch of 100 items. This store will be re-inspected.

In Dobson, the Family Dollar store at 308 East Alkins Street has paid $4,160 in fines after an inspection in October revealed an error rate of 7.67% based on 23 overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed inspections in June and August and paid additional fines. It will be re-inspected.

In Yadkin County, the Dollar General store at 103 Willow Street in Yadkinville was fined $3,155 after an inspection in August revealed an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a batch of 300 items. This store had also failed and been fined for three previous inspections this year, but passed an inspection in October.

The Dollar General store at 103 West Main Street in East Bend was fined $5,000 after an inspection in September revealed an error rate of 17.33% based on 52 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

