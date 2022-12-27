14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?

Multiple power grid attacks have occurred in the United States in recent weeks, causing thousands of people to lose power.

The most recent attack took place in Washington state, where over 14,000 people were left without power. This follows similar attacks on power stations in North Carolina and Oregon.

What Happened?

On Sunday, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department received a call about a burglary at a Tacoma Public Utilities substation in Graham, Washington. Officers who arrived on the scene found that a suspect had vandalized the substation equipment , resulting in a major power outage in the area. Subsequently, a second Tacoma Public Utilities substation and a Puget Sound Energy substation in Graham were attacked. Later that day, a fourth attack on a Graham power station caused more than 500 households in the area to lose power.

The attack in Washington took place on Christmas Day and affected the Snohomish County Public Utility District. Officials stated that the attack was carried out by hackers who gained access to the utility's computer systems and shut down power to several substations.

The power was eventually restored to all affected customers, but the incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities in our power grid and the potential for serious consequences if the grid is targeted by hackers.

However, the police were unable to identify or arrest any suspects. According to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., spokesperson of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department:

When the deputies got there, there was nobody on scene, but they saw that the fence area had been broken into. In one, the suspects cut one of the lock on the fenced area, made their way inside, and caused damage to the substation.... All three happened in the middle of the night, on Christmas day causing power outages, nothing was stolen in those facilities, so it’s a good possibility they are related.

Raising Concerns:

These attacks have raised concerns about the security of the power grid and the potential for future attacks. The power grid is a critical infrastructure that is vital to the functioning of society, and any disruption to it can have serious consequences. In addition to the inconvenience of losing power, extended outages can also have a significant impact on businesses and the economy.

The attacks on the power grid also highlight the increasing sophistication of hackers and the need for utilities to invest in cybersecurity measures to protect their systems. While it is not yet clear who is responsible for the attacks, they highlight the importance of utilities taking steps to secure their systems and prevent such attacks from occurring in the future.

