Rite Aid Closing More Stores in 2023

Rite Aid, a drugstore chain that has been closing unprofitable stores for the past year, may close even more underperforming locations , according to company executives.

This follows the company's announcement that it had reported a quarterly loss of more than $67 million and is now expecting even greater losses for its fiscal year 2023 than it previously projected just three months ago. In a call to discuss its third quarter earnings, Rite Aid's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Matt Schroeder, told analysts that there is an opportunity to close more stores, although he did not disclose how many.

Schroeder, however, noted that the number of additional stores to be closed would be smaller than the number closed this year, as the company has already "pruned" a lot of unprofitable stores in its previous store closure program.

According to him:

It's not nearly the size of the opportunity that we had this year. So, it's on a much smaller scale because we have done a pretty good job in the latest last store closure program of really pruning a lot of the unprofitable stores or at least unprofitable even with leases and drain in out of the fleet. So smaller than this year.

Rite Aid, which had 2,324 stores as of the end of the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023 on November 26, has struggled in recent years to compete with larger rivals such as Walgreens, CVS Health, and Walmart pharmacies.

In April, the company announced plans to "significantly reduce costs" by closing a total of 145 unprofitable stores, including the 63 stores that it had already announced for closure in December .

