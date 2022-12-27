DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?

This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.

A news release by the Office of the Governor reads, "Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7071, which provides more than $1.2 billion of tax relief for Floridians. The bill provides for ten sales tax holidays for a variety of items commonly purchased by Florida families, including fuel, diapers, disaster supplies, and tools." The release also quotes Governor DeSantis as saying,

“Florida’s economy has consistently outpaced the nation, but we are still fighting against inflationary policies imposed on us by the Biden administration. In Florida, we are going to support our residents and help them afford the goods that they need. Florida has been fiscally responsible, so we are in a good position to provide meaningful relief for families, right now.”

What's in the Tax Relief Package?

According to the news release by the Office of the Governor, the relief package has ten tax holidays.

Here are the 10 Tax Holidays:

A one-month Fuel Tax Holiday from October 1 through October 31, 2022, saving Floridians $200 million by lowering the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon. A 3-month sales tax holiday for children’s books from May 14 through August 14, 2022, providing $3.3 million in tax relief. A one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for baby and toddler clothes and shoes, providing $81.5 million in tax relief. A one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for children’s diapers, providing $38.9 million in tax relief. A 14-day Back-to-School sales tax holiday from July 25 through August 7, 2022, for clothing, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies, providing $100 million in tax relief. A 14-day Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday from May 28 through June 10, 2022, for supplies such as flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries, and fire extinguishers, providing $25.6 million in tax relief. A 7-day Tool-Time sales tax holiday from September 3 through September 9, 2022, for tools and other home improvement items, providing $12.4 million in tax relief. A two-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, for impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors, providing $442.8 million in tax relief. A 7-day Freedom Week from July 1 to July 7, 2022, providing a sales tax exemption for specified admissions and items related to recreational activities, providing $70.6 million in tax relief. A one-year Energy Star Appliances sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for washing machines, clothes dryers, water heaters, and refrigerators, providing $78.5 million in tax relief.

For more information on the tax bill, which was announced in May of this year, please refer to this document.

What are the results of this Relief Package?

According to Senate President Wilton Simpson, the "bill supports growing families, Floridians looking to prepare their homes for severe weather, and the blue-collar working men and women of our state who are trying their best to get by amid record-high gas prices and inflation that many of us have not seen in our lifetime. We are increasing the length of sales tax holidays for hurricane season and back-to-school, and also creating new short-term and long-term sales tax relief on key items needed by families.”

Speaker Chris Sprowls said the bill was now the law of the land and added,

"A bill like this has never been more needed than it is right now. Reckless federal spending sent inflation rates spiraling higher than we’ve seen in generations, and Floridians are feeling the impacts. From tools to diapers to books for summer reading, this billion-dollar tax package includes something for every Floridian, and that’s what I’m most proud of. Thank you to Chair Bobby Payne, the Ways and Means Committee, and to Senate President Simpson and our Senate counterparts for your leadership and commitment to keeping money in the pockets of hard-working Floridians.”

What are your thoughts?

Have you experienced any benefits or relief as a result of this historic package considering this bill was signed in May of this year? Have you or anyone you know benefited from it? I'd like to know your thoughts on whether or not this relief package has lived up to its initial hype. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.