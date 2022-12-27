DeSantis More Popular Than Trump for 2024 Presenditial Run - Polls Show. Who Do You Support?

Polls show DeSantis is the Republican favorite for the 2024 presential run.

This is quite interesting because there has been no official announcement from DeSantis on whether or not he's even contesting the 2024 presidential election.

Polls in Multiple States Favor DeSantis

Tennessee Results:

The Center Square reports, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be a Republican favorite for a presidential run in 2024 after several polls show DeSantis being more popular than former President Donald Trump. Vanderbilt University conducted a poll across the state of Tennessee, asking Republican voters their opinions on several topics ranging from abortion rights to presidential candidates. The results indicated that DeSantis is leading as the “party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits,” according to the university’s press release on the poll results."

It's interesting to note that this wasn't a single poll but the result of several polls. While the first poll was conducted in Tennessee by the University of Vanderbilt, the second was conducted in Pennsylvania by Commonwealth Partners. This too, had similar results.

Pennsylvania Results:

According to this article, "Pennsylvania had similar results after a poll conducted by Commonwealth Partners revealed Republicans favor DeSantis. The state’s leading concerns are the economy, inflation, and immigration. About 74% of respondents had a favorable view of Trump, while 77% of respondents had a favorable view of DeSantis."

North Carolina Results:

The article goes on to say, "Another poll in North Carolina asked respondents which GOP candidate they prefer, and the results also favored DeSantis over Trump. More than 81% of respondents viewed DeSantis in a favorable way, while 70.1% viewed Trump as favorable."

Some of you may be wondering why the math on this one doesn't quite add up. The Poll results are included in the link above. Feel free to take a look for yourself.

Iowa, New Hamshire, Nevada:

"The gap was even wider in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to a Posterity PAC poll. Iowa Republican voters supported DeSantis with 59.1%, while Trump garnered 34%. New Hampshire followed these numbers closely with a 59.2% result for DeSantis and 31.2% for Trump. Nevada was more in favor of the former president, however, DeSantis still held the lead with 53.1% to Trump’s 41.8%."

Making Sense of Poll Results

Commonwealth Partners President and CEO, Matt Brouillette explains the results in the following email statement to Center Square Florida,

“This poll shows what’s become abundantly clear in the past two years: It’s time to move on from Trump. While his accomplishments on priorities like tax reductions and judicial nominations are notable, if Republicans want to achieve similar policy wins in the future, they must leave behind the Trump brand that’s delivering electoral defeat.”

Josh Clinton, professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, also helps us understand the results by giving some context to the results. He says,

“I do think that this particular poll, unlike a lot of previous polls, speaks to some problems that are going on nationally. Our results show that the Republican Party is clearly divided, and Republicans are trying to figure out who they are and which issues they want to prioritize. We saw hints of this in the debates over the issue of abortion in various states and by comparing how well Republican statewide candidates did depending on how MAGA they were."

What are your thoughts?

What are your thoughts on these Poll results? If you're a Republican, which of the two do you prefer? Do you think DeSantis is better than Trump? If you're a Democrat, I'd like to know your thoughts as well. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.