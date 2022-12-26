Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes

There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Once a major presence in the retail industry, Sears has been forced to close its doors in recent years due to financial struggles. With the most recent closures of their last remaining stores in South Carolina and New York, it appears that the iconic department store chain is nearing its demise.

Sears was founded in 1886 , and soon became one of the largest retailers in the United States. By the 1980s, the company was well-known for its catalogs and its stores that were a staple of many suburban shopping malls. Unfortunately, like many other department stores, Sears began to struggle financially in the 1990s, leading to its purchase by Kmart in 2004. This move was meant to save both companies from financial ruin, but ultimately failed, and both declared bankruptcy in 2018 .

Store Closures

Since then, Sears has been closing stores at a rapid rate, with only a fraction of locations still in operation today. This includes both the classic department stores, as well as smaller Sears Hometown Stores , which specialize in selling tools and appliances. As of 2019, there were 750 Hometown Stores in operation , but this number has dwindled over the last three years. In May of 2022, 100 locations closed , reducing the “remaining retail footprint” of the company by half.

Store Closure in South Carolina

The most recent closure happened in South Carolina, with the Sears Hometown Store in Walterboro shutting its doors. The store’s owner, Teresa Busbee, announced the closure on Facebook on September 15th, noting that it was “strictly a corporate decision” and that the community had no part in the closure. This closure meant that South Carolina no longer had any Sears stores in operation.

Talking to Walterboro Live , she said:

I want people to know that this is not happening because the community did not support us. It was nothing to do with the community or ownership. It was strictly a corporate decision made by Sears. We got caught up in this wave of closures, and there's another coming. There are no more Sears stores in South Carolina.

What's The Future of Sears?

Regardless of what the future holds for Sears, it is clear that the company’s presence in the retail industry has been greatly diminished. The once-iconic chain has been plagued by financial trouble, and in the coming weeks, we will likely see more stores close. While the future of Sears remains uncertain, one thing is sure: The retail landscape will never be the same.

