Last Sears Store in New York Permanently Closes

Sears has also announced that nearly a hundred more stores will be closing in the coming weeks, including locations in California, Washington, and Hawaii.

New York’s last Sears store, located in Newburgh Mall, has been closed permanently. The closure of this last Sears department store in Newburgh marks the end of an era for the Hudson Valley region. The store, located in the Newburgh Mall, had been a beloved fixture in the community since it opened its doors 43 years ago.

What you need to know

It was the last full-service Sears store in the Hudson Valley, and its closure is a major loss for the community, with local shoppers lamenting the loss of the store's good deals on items such as refrigerators, clothes, shelves, and displays.

The closure was announced on Facebook in August, and the store officially shut its doors on October 16th. The Newburgh Mall itself is undergoing renovations , with the addition of the Resorts World Hudson Valley casino.

According to the spokesperson of the Newburgh Mall:

It's with a heavy heart to be announcing that the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors. We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.

Difficulties in Retail Landscape

In addition to the loss of a beloved retail giant, the store's closure marks a changing retail landscape and the difficulties faced by department stores in the face of e-commerce. It is a bittersweet moment for the community as they bid farewell to the store they have known and loved for so many years.

This series of closures is symptomatic of the decline of department stores in the United States. As online shopping has become increasingly popular, more traditional brick-and-mortar stores have been forced to close their doors. Sears is no different, and while their recent closures might be the beginning of the end, there is still hope that the brand could be revitalized in some way.

What's The Future of Sears?

Recently, the company has been exploring the possibility of creating a new chain of stores , according to the Wall Street Journal. These stores would focus on selling appliances and tools, as well as providing repair services. This could potentially bring the Sears brand back to life, and while the future of the company remains uncertain, there is still hope that the iconic chain could make a comeback.

Despite the closure of these two stores, some Sears Hometown Stores are still in operation. As of September 24th, 144 locations were still in operation across all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. However, this number is likely to decrease, as Sears has announced that nearly a hundred stores will be closing in the coming weeks, including locations in California, Washington, and Hawaii.

