DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?

NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public.

Photo by (wiz722/Flickr)

According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."

Why are the chances high that this law will be passed?

It's quite simple. Republicans (the biggest advocates of the right to bear arms) are currently a supermajority in the Florida state legislature. They will most likely vote in favor of the law that does away with the need for a permit to carry a gun in public.

NBC Miami reports House minority leader Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat from Hillsborough County, as saying,

"I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this, prior to the regular session.”

Current law in Florida requires gun owners to have a concealed weapons permit to carry the firearm in public but not to buy or own a gun. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website,

"Florida does not require a permit to purchase a firearm nor is there a permit that exempts any person from the background check requirement."

What are your thoughts?

The ease of access to firearms in Florida is indeed an alarming issue. Some people argue that the right to bear arms is fundamental to American ideals. Others argue against firearms altogether. What are your thoughts on the matter? Are you for or against gun control? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.