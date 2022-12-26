Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?

Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history.

The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis maintains that Florida’s economy has flourished because of its commitment to lower taxes and regulations and ensuring that businesses remained open when other states enacted strict lockdown policies. As states like California increased taxes, especially on businesses, DeSantis earlier this year signed the largest tax relief bill in Florida history with more than $1.2 billion in savings."

How did it Happen?

Part of the reason is an already present downward trend in the amount of debt outstanding. However, DeSantis maintains it's because of his commitment to decreasing taxes and regulations.

Another part of the reason is incentivizing a skilled workforce to move to Florida. This, it needs to be noted, would go hand in hand with lowering taxes because it would encourage more people to move to Florida. Center Square Florida reports, "In 2022, Florida ranked first for attracting and maintaining a skilled workforce, ranked the second-best state for business by Chief Executive Magazine, and ranked fourth in the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index. Florida also led the U.S. for having the best overall fiscal policy and as the most economically free state, based on 2021 data, according to a CATO Institute report.

Naturally, DeSantis Takes Credit

He said in a statement,

"We’ve been able to see what works in Florida because we have been a place where people go for refuge to live in a free state [after they’ve been] ground down by a lot of these woke [governors] running so many parts of our country.”

Before DeSantis was elected for the second time he said,

"jurisdictions governed by failed leftist ideology and corrupt politicians. You see the migration – and since COVID, we’ve led the nation in net in migration, we’ve had more adjusted gross income move into the state of Florida than has ever moved in to any state in the history of our country over a similar time period. And this is just people voting with their feet."

What do you think about this record surplus? Do you think it's an upward trend that will continue, or is it a bubble that will burst soon? Who do you belive deserves credit for this historic surplus? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.