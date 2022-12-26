Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?

Ty D.

Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBlV4_0jukZsrB00
Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis maintains that Florida’s economy has flourished because of its commitment to lower taxes and regulations and ensuring that businesses remained open when other states enacted strict lockdown policies. As states like California increased taxes, especially on businesses, DeSantis earlier this year signed the largest tax relief bill in Florida history with more than $1.2 billion in savings."

How did it Happen?

Part of the reason is an already present downward trend in the amount of debt outstanding. However, DeSantis maintains it's because of his commitment to decreasing taxes and regulations.

Another part of the reason is incentivizing a skilled workforce to move to Florida. This, it needs to be noted, would go hand in hand with lowering taxes because it would encourage more people to move to Florida. Center Square Florida reports, "In 2022, Florida ranked first for attracting and maintaining a skilled workforce, ranked the second-best state for business by Chief Executive Magazine, and ranked fourth in the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index. Florida also led the U.S. for having the best overall fiscal policy and as the most economically free state, based on 2021 data, according to a CATO Institute report.

Naturally, DeSantis Takes Credit

He said in a statement,

"We’ve been able to see what works in Florida because we have been a place where people go for refuge to live in a free state [after they’ve been] ground down by a lot of these woke [governors] running so many parts of our country.”

Before DeSantis was elected for the second time he said,

"jurisdictions governed by failed leftist ideology and corrupt politicians. You see the migration – and since COVID, we’ve led the nation in net in migration, we’ve had more adjusted gross income move into the state of Florida than has ever moved in to any state in the history of our country over a similar time period. And this is just people voting with their feet."

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this record surplus? Do you think it's an upward trend that will continue, or is it a bubble that will burst soon? Who do you belive deserves credit for this historic surplus? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Government# Politics# Business# Society# DeSantis

Comments / 496

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
5033 followers

More from Ty D.

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the Game

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a fully automated quick service restaurant that is revolutionizing the way that restaurants operate. The automation also allows for increased efficiency and reduced labor costs, which allows the company to offer affordable prices to customers while still maintaining a profit.

Read full story
1 comments

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.

Read full story

America's Tax Brackets Are Changing in 2023 - Here's How It Will Affect You.

The announcement of the tax bracket shifts came shortly after the Social Security Administration announced the largest inflation adjustment for fixed-income beneficiaries in recent years.

Read full story
Hillsborough, NC

Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.

On Saturday, December 3rd, two power substations near Hillsborough, North Carolina were shot up, resulting in a power outage for tens of thousands of people in Moore County. Photo by(Fré Sonneveld/Unsplash)

Read full story
1 comments

North Carolina Retailers Penalized for Price Scanning Mistakes

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) has recently issued fines to dozens of stores across the state due to price scanning errors. Photo byWolfmann, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
26 comments
Snohomish County, WA

14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?

Multiple power grid attacks have occurred in the United States in recent weeks, causing thousands of people to lose power. The most recent attack took place in Washington state, where over 14,000 people were left without power. This follows similar attacks on power stations in North Carolina and Oregon.

Read full story

Rite Aid Closing More Stores in 2023

Rite Aid, a drugstore chain that has been closing unprofitable stores for the past year, may close even more underperforming locations, according to company executives. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?

This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.

Read full story
788 comments
Florida State

DeSantis More Popular Than Trump for 2024 Presenditial Run - Polls Show. Who Do You Support?

Polls show DeSantis is the Republican favorite for the 2024 presential run. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr) This is quite interesting because there has been no official announcement from DeSantis on whether or not he's even contesting the 2024 presidential election.

Read full story
1 comments
Walterboro, SC

Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes

There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)

Read full story
30 comments
Newburgh, NY

Last Sears Store in New York Permanently Closes

Sears has also announced that nearly a hundred more stores will be closing in the coming weeks, including locations in California, Washington, and Hawaii. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?

NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."

Read full story
733 comments
Texas State

Critical Shortage of Teachers in Texas - Governor Abbott Creates Task Force

Texas Governor Greg Abbot sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath directing him to create a Task Force to address staffing shortages. Photo by(Alex Starr/Flickr)

Read full story
222 comments
Oakland, CA

CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?

Major chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid are shuttering stores and limiting operating hours. Photo byMike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube. Experts say that these timing shifts and retail pharmacy closures can hinder access to prescriptions, especially for low-income patients.

Read full story
2 comments
Beachwood, OH

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.

Read full story
9 comments

Walmart - No More Paper Bags at Checkout in New York Stores

This decision comes almost two years after New York State instituted a ban on single-use plastic bags, which went into effect in October 2020. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
175 comments
Greenville, SC

Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville, South Carolina, after a report of a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, and the area was promptly evacuated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?

On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)

Read full story
7 comments
Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal Vouchers

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville was fined by the Department of Labor for paying certain workers with meal vouchers and allowing underage workers to use hazardous machinery. A Chick-fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina has recently come under fire for violating labor regulations and facing fines from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The DOL conducted an investigation and found that the franchisee was illegally paying some employees with meal vouchers rather than the required minimum wage, and was also using teenagers for hazardous work in violation of child labor laws. As a result, the DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685. The franchisee was also ordered to pay $235 in back pay to seven employees.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy