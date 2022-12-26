Critical Shortage of Teachers in Texas - Governor Abbott Creates Task Force

Texas Governor Greg Abbot sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath directing him to create a Task Force to address staffing shortages.

What is happening?

According to the contents of a press release by Office of the Texas Governor, the governor sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency asking for the creation of a task force,

"I am directing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to immediately create a task force to help school districts address the ongoing staffing shortages they face. This task force should investigate the challenges teacher vacancies are causing for school districts, explore best practices for addressing this shortage, and research the possibility for flexibility of certification, placement, and hiring. This group of stakeholders and experts should also develop recommendations for regulatory and other policy changes at TEA and provide an update on initiatives at TEA that could help impact these vacancies."

The letter begins by iterating the importance of highly qualified teachers for the education of Texas students. The Governor says in the letter, "The education of Texas students is critical for the future of all Texans. Highly qualified teachers play a critical role in that education. It was for this reason that I worked so closely with the Legislature to include the creation of and funding for the Teacher Incentive Allotment in the comprehensive school finance reforms in 2017. Additionally, the ongoing and increasing shortage of full-time and substitute teachers in schools across the state demands a thoughtful, creative conversation to develop strategies to attract, train, and retain the teachers our students need."

The letter ends the same way it began with a reiteration of the importance of qualified teachers for the education of texas students,

"Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students. This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher."

Moving to 4-Day School Weeks

In an effort to balltle staff shortages some Texas schools are moving towards 4-day school weeks. According to this news report, "Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the upcoming 2022-2023 calendar year."

The shorter school week is one way of handling the teacher shortage. But one can't help but wonder weather a better idea is to train more teachers to fill the shortage instead of asking the current teachers to work less.

But that is easier said than done. A recent survey by the Charles Butt Foundation reveals that teachers have become increasingly dissatisfied with their jobs and are actively considering leaving. This news report by the Texas Tribune covers the point,

"Of those surveyed, 77% of them seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022, a 19% jump from the 2020 results and a 9% increase from last year. Among these teachers, 93% have taken steps to leave such as preparing resumes or conducting job interviews within the past year."

