Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal Vouchers

Ty D.

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville was fined by the Department of Labor for paying certain workers with meal vouchers and allowing underage workers to use hazardous machinery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3RYl_0jrkG48k00
Photo byMike Mozart/Flickr

A Chick-fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina has recently come under fire for violating labor regulations and facing fines from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The DOL conducted an investigation and found that the franchisee was illegally paying some employees with meal vouchers rather than the required minimum wage, and was also using teenagers for hazardous work in violation of child labor laws. As a result, the DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685. The franchisee was also ordered to pay $235 in back pay to seven employees.

The investigation revealed that certain employees were asked to direct traffic and were paid with meal vouchers instead of wages. Additionally, the DOL found that three teenagers under the age of 18 were operating and handling a trash compactor, which is not allowed for minors. These violations of labor laws not only put the well-being and safety of these workers at risk, but also deprive them of fair and legal compensation for their labor.

Richard Blaylock, the DOL's wage and hour division district director in Raleigh, North Carolina, stated in a news release that

Protecting our youngest workers continues to be a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division. Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities. In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender.

Child labor laws exist to protect young people from harmful and dangerous work that could jeopardize their health, well-being, and educational opportunities. Employers have a responsibility to pay workers for all hours worked and to make payments in cash or legal tender. It is unacceptable for a business to try to pay employees with non-monetary forms of compensation, such as free meals, which do not provide the same level of financial security and stability as cash wages.

The Chick-fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina also faced backlash on social media during the summer for offering to pay food instead of cash. According to CBS News, a now-deleted post on the franchise's Facebook page asked for "volunteers" to work in the drive-thru, stating that they would earn five free entrees for each hour worked.

The Hendersonville location shared a Facebook post seeking volunteers on July 26, but removed it the following day after it faced backlash online.

While the Hendersonville franchise did not respond to requests for comment, a Chick-Fil-A spokesperson told Insider that the company did not endorse the program and that the restaurant has decided to end it.

According to Insider, the spokesperson said that,

Most restaurants are individually owned and operated, and it was a program at an individually owned restaurant.

This offer of unpaid labor is not only illegal under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits for-profit businesses from hiring volunteers to work, but it also highlights a disturbing trend of companies attempting to exploit workers by offering non-monetary compensation in lieu of fair wages.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that a Chick-fil-A franchise has faced violations of labor laws. In August, another Chick-fil-A franchise in Tampa, Florida, was fined $12,478 after the DOL discovered that it had allowed 17 workers aged 14 and 15 to work past 7 p.m. and for more than three hours on school days. This was a clear violation of child labor laws and put the well-being and education of these young workers at risk.

It is important for businesses to adhere to labor regulations and treat their employees fairly and with respect. The DOL's fines and investigations serve as a reminder that violations of labor laws should not be tolerated and that companies must take their responsibilities toward their workers seriously.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this fine? Was the Department of Labor right to fine the restaurant, or is it another case of unnecessary oversight? Have you, or someone you know, ever experienced a situation like this? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

# Chick fil A# Restaurant# Food# Money# Business

