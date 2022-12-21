Alarming Report: DEA Seizes Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every Single American

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said it had seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every single American citizen. The country continues to struggle with an epidemic of drug overdose deaths.

Rainbow Fentanyl on display. Photo by Drug Enforcement Administration/Flickr

The CDC’s National Vital Statistics System data shows that 107,622 Americans died of overdoses in 2021 — the largest number on record. According to Daily Wire , this was an increase of about 15% from 2020, when 93,655 people died from overdoses. Overdose deaths have also increased by about 50% since 2019, when around 72,000 people died of drug overdoses.

In The New York Times report, synthetic opioids accounted for most of the drug overdose-related deaths. A nonprofit advocacy group called Families Against Fentanyl tweeted in December last year that fentanyl specifically had been the leading killer of Americans in the 18-45 age group for over two years.

According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this year, opioid overdose deaths rose sharply among teens during the pandemic, largely driven by fentanyl.

It is important to mention here that Fentanyl is one of the strongest synthetic opioids in circulation; it is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. "Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose," the agency noted in a press release .

According to Axios , “The epidemic poses a growing threat to teens, who officials say may more frequently encounter the drug disguised in unexpected forms.”

Due to its potency, fentanyl is easier to transport across borders and usually laced with drugs to be used recreationally, such as powdered cocaine. Sometimes, it’s made into pills that look like prescription drugs such as Xanax, Percocet, and OxyContin.

In laboratory tests conducted by the DEA, six out of ten counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl contained a potentially lethal dose of the drug. Compared to 2021, when four out of ten pills tested contained lethal doses, this was an increase.

In Tuesday’s press release, the DEA said it had seized some 50.6 million fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl, along with more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. That amounts to more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl so far this year, more than enough to kill every single citizen of the United States.

According to the data from the United States Census Bureau , there are 333 million people in the United States. That means more lethal doses than there are people in the US. Scary thought, indeed.

According to the statement by DEA Administrator Anne Milgram:

In the past year, the men and women of the DEA have relentlessly worked to seize over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the country. These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States. DEA’s top operational priority is to defeat the two Mexican drug cartels—the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) Cartels—that are primarily responsible for the fentanyl that is killing Americans today.

The seizures announced Tuesday represent just part of the massive flow of deadly illegal drugs flowing into the U.S. Last October , U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,825 pounds of fentanyl at ports of entry along the southern border, putting authorities on track to exceed the 11,904 pounds seized during the entire previous year.

The press release indicates that most of the fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels is mass-produced in secret Mexican factories using mostly Chinese materials. In most cases, the drug is made into the form of prescription drugs like OxyContin, Percocet, Xanax and others and then used recreationally. These counterfeit pills are often deadly and contain nothing but fentanyl and a filler and are readily available on social media.

Fortunately, researchers at the University of Houston have developed a vaccine that could help fentanyl addicts beat addiction by preventing relapses.

According to the lead researcher Colin Haile:

Our vaccine is able to generate anti-fentanyl antibodies that bind to the consumed fentanyl and prevent it from entering the brain, allowing it to be eliminated out of the body via the kidneys. Thus, the individual will not feel the euphoric effects and can ‘get back on the wagon’ to sobriety.”

