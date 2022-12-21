White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters

White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations.

What is Happening?

According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."

The article goes on to say,

After operating as a standalone restaurant for 48 years, White Castle closed its Short North location for two years before making a comeback in the same spot in 2018 as part of mixed-use development The Castle. White Castle co-owns the property with Borror.

There is no word yet on which business will replace the space that the White Castle vacates. Customers are undoubtedly saddened at the closing of such an old branch of the restaurant.

White Castle History

This is how White Castle describes itself in its own words,

"In 1921, Billy Ingram launched a family-owned business with $700 and an idea, selling five-cent, small, square hamburgers so easy to eat, they were dubbed Sliders and sold by the sack. In 2014, Time® Magazine declared our iconic Original Slider® the most influential burger of all time. Today our family-owned business sells the same humble, 100 percent USDA beef patty with onions and pickle, creating memorable moments for Craver generations everywhere."

What are your thoughts?

Have you dined at this location of White Castle? How will this closure affect you? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.