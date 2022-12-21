Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?

Ty D.

Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3nKR_0jq3aSnE00
Photo by(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash)

According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."

The article goes on to say, "A massive bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer passed the Florida House 84-33 on Wednesday, a day after it passed the Senate in a special session. The bill next goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his expected signature."

Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the sponsor of the bill. He said in a statement,

“We can’t stop the weather, but we can address the cost of reinsurance, we can stop the fraud, we can tighten up the regulations, and we can address court decisions... The first thing that we have to do is we have to stop frivolous litigation.”

What does the bill do?

According to WPTV, "The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and increase state oversight of insurers' conduct following hurricanes."

However, the Bill faces criticism from some people who claim that it does literally nothing to provide immediate help for people who are facing significant rate increases.

According to the excerpt from the article: Leek believes the changes under the legislation will bring more carriers to the Florida market, eventually sparking competition that will lower rates. "I think that that can happen in short order, but you can't say for certainty when it's going to happen," he said.

So the Bill does virtually nothing except raise rates.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this new bill? Is it going to help homeowners, or is it going to help the insurance companies? Are you going to be affected by it? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Politics# Government# Real Estate# Money

Comments / 35

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
3698 followers

More from Ty D.

Greenville, SC

Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville, South Carolina, after a report of a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, and the area was promptly evacuated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?

On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)

Read full story
7 comments
Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal Vouchers

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville was fined by the Department of Labor for paying certain workers with meal vouchers and allowing underage workers to use hazardous machinery. A Chick-fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina has recently come under fire for violating labor regulations and facing fines from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The DOL conducted an investigation and found that the franchisee was illegally paying some employees with meal vouchers rather than the required minimum wage, and was also using teenagers for hazardous work in violation of child labor laws. As a result, the DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685. The franchisee was also ordered to pay $235 in back pay to seven employees.

Read full story
1 comments

Alarming Report: DEA Seizes Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every Single American

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said it had seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every single American citizen. The country continues to struggle with an epidemic of drug overdose deaths.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters

White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations. According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District

The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Is TikTok Getting Banned in the United States?

A bill was introduced in congress to ban TikTok. Photo by(Solen Feyissa on Unsplash) Why? Well, according to this press release: "To protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies that those foreign adversaries control to surveil Americans, learn sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship."

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Who funded DeSantis's Re-election? Top Donors Revealed

The donors' list includes seven individuals who gave more than a million dollars each to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/flickr) "From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions."

Read full story
30 comments

Will your Social Security Payments Increase?

According to the Social Security Administration, social security beneficiaries will receive a Cost of Living Adjustment of 8.7%. Photo by(Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) According to the Social Security Administration, "Based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) from the third quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive an 8.7 percent COLA for 2023."

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in Uproar

Chili's has discontinued a menu item that had been available since the 1990s, causing customer discontentment. Photo by(Random Retail/flickr) According to this article, "There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late October that the original chicken crispers were basically on their way out, with the clarification that the crispy and honey-chipotle crispers were here to stay."

Read full story

Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy

The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
30 comments
Ohio State

Alarming: Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls 1.2 Tons of Contaminated Ready-to-Eat Ham & Cheese Loaf

The company has recalled 2400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
7 comments
El Paso, TX

Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis Increases

The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, declared a state of emergency in light of the increasing number of migrants. Photo by(camilo jimenez on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, elpasotimes.com, reuters.com and democracynow.org.

Read full story
5 comments
Lowell, MA

Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations

Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.

Read full story
6 comments
Glastonbury, CT

Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food

Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.

Read full story
176 comments

Did Trump Really Ask for Termination of the Constitution?

Donald Trump asked for certain parts of the constitution to be terminated because of 'false and fraudulent' elections. Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, politico.com, newyorker.com, nytimes.com and pbs.org.

Read full story
2 comments

Amazon Acquires Film Rights for Warhammer Game

Amazon has acquired TV and film rights for the popular Warhammer game. Photo by( Christian Wiediger/unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from techcrunch.com, reuters.com, and cnbc.com.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location Shutters

Walgreens in downtown St. Paul Minnesota will be closed beginning Dec 17 for pest control. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from localtoday.news, www.twincities.com, www.minnpost.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 Stores

Starbucks Union stores go on nationwide 3-day strike, according to a workers union press release. Photo by(fsse8info/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from www.sbworkersunited.org, www.cnn.com, www.npr.org, www.inthesetimes.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy