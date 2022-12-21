Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?

Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance.

According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."

The article goes on to say, "A massive bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer passed the Florida House 84-33 on Wednesday, a day after it passed the Senate in a special session. The bill next goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his expected signature."

Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the sponsor of the bill. He said in a statement,

“We can’t stop the weather, but we can address the cost of reinsurance, we can stop the fraud, we can tighten up the regulations, and we can address court decisions... The first thing that we have to do is we have to stop frivolous litigation.”

What does the bill do?

According to WPTV, "The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and increase state oversight of insurers' conduct following hurricanes."

However, the Bill faces criticism from some people who claim that it does literally nothing to provide immediate help for people who are facing significant rate increases.

According to the excerpt from the article: Leek believes the changes under the legislation will bring more carriers to the Florida market, eventually sparking competition that will lower rates. "I think that that can happen in short order, but you can't say for certainty when it's going to happen," he said.

So the Bill does virtually nothing except raise rates.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this new bill? Is it going to help homeowners, or is it going to help the insurance companies? Are you going to be affected by it? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.