4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District

The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024.

Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash)

Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com

What is happening?

According to this NBC Connecticut article, "On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day."

The reaction to this change from parents is a bit mixed. Some parents are open to the change because it means a reduced burden on students. Other parents, mainly those who work full-time, are less welcoming.

NBC Connecticut reports, "The district says the move is necessary because of teacher shortages and a lack of enough support staff, including paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and custodians. Some parents — particularly those who work five days a week — are uneasy or downright unhappy about the move, while other moms and dads are welcoming the change."

How will this work?

According to this Today article, "During the coming academic year, Mondays will be reframed as a voluntary day of learning. The district will offer student courses ranging from academic enrichment — such as field trips, tutoring, clubs, and sports — or remediation. District transportation will be provided for some, but not all, programs on Mondays, and child care will be available at local elementary schools for a fee. The district also says it plans to continue offering reduced-price or free lunches on Mondays, although logistics have not been finalized."

For more information, you can refer to this ABC News video.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this change? Will this affect you or the school-going kids in your family? I'd like to know your thoughts about this. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

# Education# Politics# Government# Business# Schools

