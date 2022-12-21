Is TikTok Getting Banned in the United States?

A bill was introduced in congress to ban TikTok.

Why? Well, according to this press release: "To protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies that those foreign adversaries control to surveil Americans, learn sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship."

Seriously? Yes... seriously. CNBC reports, "A new bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers if passed, would ban TikTok in the U.S. after years of broad concern across the Trump and Biden administrations about potential Chinese government influence on the company."

The article goes on to say, "TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has raised fears in the U.S. that Chinese government officials could gain access to U.S. user data under Chinese law that could compel the company to hand over information. TikTok has insisted U.S. user data is safely stored outside of China, which it says should keep it out of reach of government officials."

Who is behind the Bill?

CNBC reports that "The new bill, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., would ban “all transactions from any social media company in, or under the influence of, China, Russia, and several other foreign countries of concern,” according to a press release."

TikTok Responds

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement,

"It is troubling that rather than encouraging the Administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States."

The spokesperson goes on to say,

"We will continue to brief members of Congress on the plans that have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies—plans that we are well underway in implementing—to further secure our platform in the United States.”

What are your thoughts?

Are you a TikTok user? Do you think that this bill will be passed? Do you feel that China is behind this? What if other governments started banning Google, Meta, Twitter, and other American-owned and operated companies? I'd like to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.