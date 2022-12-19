Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations

Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.

What is going on?

According to this press release by the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey,

"A management company and its owners will pay more than $145,000 to resolve more than 1,200 violations of the state’s child labor statutes across several Dunkin’ locations in Lowell and Central Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today."

The press release goes on to say, "The Westford Group, Inc., and its President and Treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the AG’s Office for child labor law violations at 14 Dunkin’ stores the company operates in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough, and Leominster."

The violations include:

failing to obtain a work permit for minor workers

failing to supervise minors past 8 p.m.

employing a 16 or 17-year-old minor to work before 6:00 a.m. or after 10:00 p.m.

employing a minor under the age of 18 for more than nine hours in a single workday

and employing a minor under the age of 16 before 6:30 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. and for more than eight hours in a single workday.

Attorney General Healey is quoted as saying,

“Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to provide a safe and productive work environment. We are committed to protecting the rights of young workers in Massachusetts and ensuring that employers understand and comply with our labor laws.”

How were the Violations Found?

Community Advocate Reports, "The Attorney General’s Fair Labor Division began investigating the Westford Group following a complaint from a minor employee, alleging that they were required to work more than 10 hours per day. Through an audit of the records from 14 of the group’s locations, the AG’s office discovered more than 1,200 child labor law violations had occurred at the stores over a year and a half, impacting more than 50 employees in total."

Has this Happened Before?

Photo by (Zheka Boychenko on Unsplash)

Yes, It has. This isn't the first time.

According to the Attorney General's Press Release, "The AG’s Office has previously taken action against other Dunkin’ franchisees.

In March 2022, the AG’s Office issued nine citations to Route 13 Donuts, Inc. d/b/a Dunkin’ for failing to permit employees to use earn and use sick leave.

In January and April 2022, respectively, Coco Group LLC d/b/a Dunkin’ Quincy Avenue Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin’ were issued nine citations for numerous child labor violations.

The AG’s Office also cited to Samoset St. Donuts d/b/a Dunkin’, and East Bay Donuts, Inc. & West Union Donuts, Inc. d/b/a Dunkin’, in August and September 2022, respectively, for wage and hour law violations.

Last year, the AG’s Office cited Govostes Management Group and its owner five citations across four of its Dunkin’ locations for more than $120,000 in penalties for violations of the state’s child labor laws. "

According to the release,

"This case is part of AG Healey’s ongoing efforts to protect the rights of young workers at fast food chains across Massachusetts. The AG’s Fair Labor Division also previously cited Qdoba and Wendy’s for violating child labor laws at stores across the state. Additionally, in the largest child labor case handled by the AG’s Office to date, Chipotle was cited in 2020 for an estimated 13,000 violations and has paid more than $1.8 million in penalties and assessments."

So it appears that it's not just Dunkin Donuts. Other major stores are also guilty of child labor law violations.

It is important to note that according to the AG office press release,

"Under Massachusetts law, children under 18 may not work more than 9 hours in a day or more than 48 hours in a week. Fourteen- and 15-year-old children may not work later than 7 p.m. and 16- and 17-year-old children may not work later than 10 p.m. on a night preceding a school day, or later than midnight preceding a non-school day. State law also requires employers to have work permits on file for all workers under 18 years of age."

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this spade of child labor violations across 14 Dunkin Donuts outlets? I'd love to know your thoughts. Do you feel these violations are significant? Or is the AG merely making a name for herself by cracking down on these stores? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.