Glastonbury, CT

Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food

Ty D.

Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpYJt_0jnYH5de00
Photo by(Luca/ Unsplash)

Information in this article is sourced from ctinsider.com, patch.com, and ctpost.com

What is the story?

So, what is happening? Well, it's quite simple. The company wants to close a store in Glastonbury, Connecticut, because it says that it has health and safety violations. However, the franchisee is fighting back.

CT Post reports that "Dunkin' Donuts Franchising is battling in federal court with the owner of a local shop, contending the Main Street location lost its franchise due to poor food safety inspections this year. Claims and counterclaims in two lawsuits in U.S. District Court of Connecticut are centered on the Dunkin' Donuts at 3040 Main St., which was open Wednesday. Dunkin' Donuts Franchising and the company that controls the popular store's brand contend that A.B. Corp. is no longer an authorized franchisee and is misappropriating the company's distinctive pink and orange name and products."

Dunkin' Says

The company claims the location is no longer an authorized franchise and misappropriates the brand name. Franchise Authorization has been terminated on the grounds of health and safety violations.

However, Glastonbury Health Department says the location passed all three inspections in 2022.

CT Insider reports, "Dunkin' Franchising contends that a routine, independent inspection of the shop on July 15 uncovered "multiple health and safety problems that necessitated correction, resulting in a failing score of 40 out of a possible 100 points. The required master cleaning schedule was noted as not being in place or active, and the results of that lapse were evident: dirty equipment and mold growing on the ice machine used to dispense ice into customers’ cups," Dunkin' Franchising reported. "There was also dirt and dust build-up on vents, and numerous other areas that needed cleaning or were not properly sanitized."

Dunkin Donuts Terminates Franchise Agreement

According to CT Insider, "A follow-up inspection on July 27 identified many of the same violations and others, including failure to adhere to pest control procedures and failure to keep food at safe temperatures, according to the lawsuit. Dunkin' Franchising informed A.B. Corp. on July 29 of impending termination of the franchise, giving the shop owner 60 days to correct violations. The owners, however, failed another inspection in October with a score of 62/100, the suit stated."

The article goes on to say, "food was not protected from cross-contamination (from allergens and otherwise), and numerous instances of dirt and debris were noted, including dirty items used to prepare food for customers," the lawsuit stated."

Based on this, Dunkin' Donuts Franchising sent a notice terminating the franchise agreement.

Glastonbury Health Director Says

According to this article by CT Post, "The shop, however, passed three separate Glastonbury Health Department inspections this year, the town's health director Wendy Mis said. The store passed with a score of 88 out of 100 in January, followed by an 89 in June and a 90 in October, Mis said. No serious violations were found in any of the inspections, she said. Mis said she makes no claim about the accuracy of the Dunkin' Franchising reports, but food service inspections are,

"a snapshot in time. ... Some places have good days and bad days. There's a whole bunch of things that go into what happens at a food service establishment."

As a result of the claimed violations, "Dunkin' Franchising seeks an injunction to stop the Main Street shop from operating and damages to include money made from unauthorized use of the company's brand."

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this legal battle? Is Dunkin Donuts right to say that the Glastonbury location is no longer an authorized Franchise? Or is the Franchisee right? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dunkin Donuts# Stores# News# Health# Business

Comments / 163

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
3597 followers

More from Ty D.

Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal Vouchers

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville was fined by the Department of Labor for paying certain workers with meal vouchers and allowing underage workers to use hazardous machinery. A Chick-fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina has recently come under fire for violating labor regulations and facing fines from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The DOL conducted an investigation and found that the franchisee was illegally paying some employees with meal vouchers rather than the required minimum wage, and was also using teenagers for hazardous work in violation of child labor laws. As a result, the DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685. The franchisee was also ordered to pay $235 in back pay to seven employees.

Read full story
1 comments

Alarming Report: DEA Seizes Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every Single American

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said it had seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every single American citizen. The country continues to struggle with an epidemic of drug overdose deaths.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters

White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations. According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?

Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance. Photo by(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."

Read full story
35 comments
Missouri State

4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District

The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Is TikTok Getting Banned in the United States?

A bill was introduced in congress to ban TikTok. Photo by(Solen Feyissa on Unsplash) Why? Well, according to this press release: "To protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies that those foreign adversaries control to surveil Americans, learn sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship."

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Who funded DeSantis's Re-election? Top Donors Revealed

The donors' list includes seven individuals who gave more than a million dollars each to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/flickr) "From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions."

Read full story
30 comments

Will your Social Security Payments Increase?

According to the Social Security Administration, social security beneficiaries will receive a Cost of Living Adjustment of 8.7%. Photo by(Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) According to the Social Security Administration, "Based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) from the third quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive an 8.7 percent COLA for 2023."

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in Uproar

Chili's has discontinued a menu item that had been available since the 1990s, causing customer discontentment. Photo by(Random Retail/flickr) According to this article, "There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late October that the original chicken crispers were basically on their way out, with the clarification that the crispy and honey-chipotle crispers were here to stay."

Read full story

Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy

The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
30 comments
Ohio State

Alarming: Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls 1.2 Tons of Contaminated Ready-to-Eat Ham & Cheese Loaf

The company has recalled 2400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
7 comments
El Paso, TX

Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis Increases

The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, declared a state of emergency in light of the increasing number of migrants. Photo by(camilo jimenez on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, elpasotimes.com, reuters.com and democracynow.org.

Read full story
5 comments
Lowell, MA

Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations

Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.

Read full story
6 comments

Did Trump Really Ask for Termination of the Constitution?

Donald Trump asked for certain parts of the constitution to be terminated because of 'false and fraudulent' elections. Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, politico.com, newyorker.com, nytimes.com and pbs.org.

Read full story
2 comments

Amazon Acquires Film Rights for Warhammer Game

Amazon has acquired TV and film rights for the popular Warhammer game. Photo by( Christian Wiediger/unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from techcrunch.com, reuters.com, and cnbc.com.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location Shutters

Walgreens in downtown St. Paul Minnesota will be closed beginning Dec 17 for pest control. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from localtoday.news, www.twincities.com, www.minnpost.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 Stores

Starbucks Union stores go on nationwide 3-day strike, according to a workers union press release. Photo by(fsse8info/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from www.sbworkersunited.org, www.cnn.com, www.npr.org, www.inthesetimes.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Walmart Will Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag - At 200 Store Locations

Beginning January 1st, Walmart will start charging 10 cents per shopping bag in an effort to be more eco-friendly. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
519 comments
Washington, DC

T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location Shutters

T.J. Maxx in Friendship Heights Washington DC is permanently closing on Dec 24. Information in this article is sourced from www.mocoshow.com, www.thelayoff.com, and www.patch.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy