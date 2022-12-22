Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food

Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.

Information in this article is sourced from ctinsider.com, patch.com, and ctpost.com

What is the story?

So, what is happening? Well, it's quite simple. The company wants to close a store in Glastonbury, Connecticut, because it says that it has health and safety violations. However, the franchisee is fighting back.

CT Post reports that "Dunkin' Donuts Franchising is battling in federal court with the owner of a local shop, contending the Main Street location lost its franchise due to poor food safety inspections this year. Claims and counterclaims in two lawsuits in U.S. District Court of Connecticut are centered on the Dunkin' Donuts at 3040 Main St., which was open Wednesday. Dunkin' Donuts Franchising and the company that controls the popular store's brand contend that A.B. Corp. is no longer an authorized franchisee and is misappropriating the company's distinctive pink and orange name and products."

Dunkin' Says

The company claims the location is no longer an authorized franchise and misappropriates the brand name. Franchise Authorization has been terminated on the grounds of health and safety violations.

However, Glastonbury Health Department says the location passed all three inspections in 2022.

CT Insider reports, "Dunkin' Franchising contends that a routine, independent inspection of the shop on July 15 uncovered "multiple health and safety problems that necessitated correction, resulting in a failing score of 40 out of a possible 100 points. The required master cleaning schedule was noted as not being in place or active, and the results of that lapse were evident: dirty equipment and mold growing on the ice machine used to dispense ice into customers’ cups," Dunkin' Franchising reported. "There was also dirt and dust build-up on vents, and numerous other areas that needed cleaning or were not properly sanitized."

Dunkin Donuts Terminates Franchise Agreement

According to CT Insider, "A follow-up inspection on July 27 identified many of the same violations and others, including failure to adhere to pest control procedures and failure to keep food at safe temperatures, according to the lawsuit. Dunkin' Franchising informed A.B. Corp. on July 29 of impending termination of the franchise, giving the shop owner 60 days to correct violations. The owners, however, failed another inspection in October with a score of 62/100, the suit stated."

The article goes on to say, "food was not protected from cross-contamination (from allergens and otherwise), and numerous instances of dirt and debris were noted, including dirty items used to prepare food for customers," the lawsuit stated."

Based on this, Dunkin' Donuts Franchising sent a notice terminating the franchise agreement.

Glastonbury Health Director Says

According to this article by CT Post, "The shop, however, passed three separate Glastonbury Health Department inspections this year, the town's health director Wendy Mis said. The store passed with a score of 88 out of 100 in January, followed by an 89 in June and a 90 in October, Mis said. No serious violations were found in any of the inspections, she said. Mis said she makes no claim about the accuracy of the Dunkin' Franchising reports, but food service inspections are,

"a snapshot in time. ... Some places have good days and bad days. There's a whole bunch of things that go into what happens at a food service establishment."

As a result of the claimed violations, "Dunkin' Franchising seeks an injunction to stop the Main Street shop from operating and damages to include money made from unauthorized use of the company's brand."

