Did Trump Really Ask for Termination of the Constitution?

Ty D.

Donald Trump asked for certain parts of the constitution to be terminated because of 'false and fraudulent' elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iInUy_0jnSt5Uu00
Photo by(Library of Congress/unsplash)onUnsplash

Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, politico.com, newyorker.com, nytimes.com and pbs.org

Did Trump Really Say It?

The former president is quoted as saying,

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution....Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Both supporters and opponents of Trump are probably not all that surprised by his statement. He has long been saying the elections were 'stolen' from him.

Florida Politics reports, "Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for President, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform."

Reaction to Trump's Statement

According to Florida Politics, "Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme and said Republicans will have to make a choice whether to continue embracing Trump’s anti-democratic views."

CNN quotes White House spokesman Andrew Bates as saying,

“You cannot only love America when you win. The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights.”

PBS reports, "Trump, who is the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021, faces escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments.

They include the probe into classified documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, and ongoing state and federal inquiries related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

So the facts "seem to be" that,

  • Trump posted on social media that fraud at a very high level allows for the termination of all rules, even those in the constitution.
  • He faced backlash and rebuke on this post.
  • He has open criminal investigations against him, which may lead to indictments.

Trump Denies The Whole Thing

Politico reports, "Former President Donald Trump on Monday denied he wanted to “‘terminate’ the Constitution,” two days after suggesting “the termination of all rules ... even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump is quoted saying on his social media platform 'Truth Social,'

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES,”

The article goes on to say, "The post seemed to be a complete denial of his post from Saturday, which remained online as of Monday afternoon: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote over the weekend, once again falsely asserting that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election."

Trump is Running for President - Again?

Politico reports, "Several of Trump’s fellow Republicans were critical of the post, but few condemned Trump himself or said it would be disqualifying for him to earn their vote — a lack of repudiation that has drawn criticism from democrats.

The post came less than a month after Trump officially declared his plans to run for president again in 2024, and he remains the only major Republican candidate to announce a campaign."

What are your thoughts?

So, did Trump really ask for the constitution to be terminated? Or is it misinformation like he says? And if it's misinformation, who would do such a thing? What do you think? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Trump# Politics# Business# News# Elections

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
3597 followers

More from Ty D.

Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal Vouchers

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville was fined by the Department of Labor for paying certain workers with meal vouchers and allowing underage workers to use hazardous machinery. A Chick-fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina has recently come under fire for violating labor regulations and facing fines from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The DOL conducted an investigation and found that the franchisee was illegally paying some employees with meal vouchers rather than the required minimum wage, and was also using teenagers for hazardous work in violation of child labor laws. As a result, the DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685. The franchisee was also ordered to pay $235 in back pay to seven employees.

Read full story
1 comments

Alarming Report: DEA Seizes Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every Single American

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said it had seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every single American citizen. The country continues to struggle with an epidemic of drug overdose deaths.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters

White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations. According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?

Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance. Photo by(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."

Read full story
35 comments
Missouri State

4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District

The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Is TikTok Getting Banned in the United States?

A bill was introduced in congress to ban TikTok. Photo by(Solen Feyissa on Unsplash) Why? Well, according to this press release: "To protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies that those foreign adversaries control to surveil Americans, learn sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship."

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Who funded DeSantis's Re-election? Top Donors Revealed

The donors' list includes seven individuals who gave more than a million dollars each to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/flickr) "From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions."

Read full story
30 comments

Will your Social Security Payments Increase?

According to the Social Security Administration, social security beneficiaries will receive a Cost of Living Adjustment of 8.7%. Photo by(Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) According to the Social Security Administration, "Based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) from the third quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive an 8.7 percent COLA for 2023."

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in Uproar

Chili's has discontinued a menu item that had been available since the 1990s, causing customer discontentment. Photo by(Random Retail/flickr) According to this article, "There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late October that the original chicken crispers were basically on their way out, with the clarification that the crispy and honey-chipotle crispers were here to stay."

Read full story

Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy

The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
30 comments
Ohio State

Alarming: Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls 1.2 Tons of Contaminated Ready-to-Eat Ham & Cheese Loaf

The company has recalled 2400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
7 comments
El Paso, TX

Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis Increases

The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, declared a state of emergency in light of the increasing number of migrants. Photo by(camilo jimenez on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, elpasotimes.com, reuters.com and democracynow.org.

Read full story
5 comments
Lowell, MA

Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations

Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.

Read full story
6 comments
Glastonbury, CT

Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food

Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.

Read full story
163 comments

Amazon Acquires Film Rights for Warhammer Game

Amazon has acquired TV and film rights for the popular Warhammer game. Photo by( Christian Wiediger/unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from techcrunch.com, reuters.com, and cnbc.com.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location Shutters

Walgreens in downtown St. Paul Minnesota will be closed beginning Dec 17 for pest control. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from localtoday.news, www.twincities.com, www.minnpost.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 Stores

Starbucks Union stores go on nationwide 3-day strike, according to a workers union press release. Photo by(fsse8info/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from www.sbworkersunited.org, www.cnn.com, www.npr.org, www.inthesetimes.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Walmart Will Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag - At 200 Store Locations

Beginning January 1st, Walmart will start charging 10 cents per shopping bag in an effort to be more eco-friendly. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

Read full story
519 comments
Washington, DC

T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location Shutters

T.J. Maxx in Friendship Heights Washington DC is permanently closing on Dec 24. Information in this article is sourced from www.mocoshow.com, www.thelayoff.com, and www.patch.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy