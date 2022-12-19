Did Trump Really Ask for Termination of the Constitution?

Donald Trump asked for certain parts of the constitution to be terminated because of 'false and fraudulent' elections.

Information in this article is sourced from cnn.com, politico.com, newyorker.com, nytimes.com and pbs.org

Did Trump Really Say It?

The former president is quoted as saying,

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution....Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Both supporters and opponents of Trump are probably not all that surprised by his statement. He has long been saying the elections were 'stolen' from him.

Florida Politics reports, "Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for President, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform."

Reaction to Trump's Statement

According to Florida Politics, "Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme and said Republicans will have to make a choice whether to continue embracing Trump’s anti-democratic views."

CNN quotes White House spokesman Andrew Bates as saying,

“You cannot only love America when you win. The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights.”

PBS reports, "Trump, who is the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021, faces escalating criminal investigations , including several that could lead to indictments.

They include the probe into classified documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, and ongoing state and federal inquiries related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

So the facts "seem to be" that,

Trump posted on social media that fraud at a very high level allows for the termination of all rules, even those in the constitution.

He faced backlash and rebuke on this post.

He has open criminal investigations against him, which may lead to indictments.

Trump Denies The Whole Thing

Politico reports, "Former President Donald Trump on Monday denied he wanted to “‘terminate’ the Constitution,” two days after suggesting “the termination of all rules ... even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump is quoted saying on his social media platform 'Truth Social,'

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES,”

The article goes on to say, "The post seemed to be a complete denial of his post from Saturday, which remained online as of Monday afternoon: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote over the weekend, once again falsely asserting that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election."

Trump is Running for President - Again?

Politico reports, "Several of Trump’s fellow Republicans were critical of the post, but few condemned Trump himself or said it would be disqualifying for him to earn their vote — a lack of repudiation that has drawn criticism from democrats.

The post came less than a month after Trump officially declared his plans to run for president again in 2024, and he remains the only major Republican candidate to announce a campaign."

