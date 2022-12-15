T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location Shutters

T.J. Maxx in Friendship Heights Washington DC is permanently closing on Dec 24.

Photo by (JJBers/flickr)

Information in this article is sourced from www.mocoshow.com, www.thelayoff.com, and www.patch.com.

According to popville everything in the store is 20% off.

According to The Moco Show, "TJ Maxx has announced it is closing its Mazza Gallerie location at 5300 Wisconsin Ave. in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. The signage on the store reads, “Friendship Heights T.J. Maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”, according to a report by PoPville."

Why is the store closing?

The building of the store is called Mazza Gallerie. "Mazza Gallerie, with three levels of shops and a full-level movie theater, opened in 1978 as a destination for upscale retail and entertainment."

Apparently, the building the store is housed in has been sold, and the new owner has other plans for the location. The Moco Show reports,

"The Mazza Gallerie was purchased by Tishman Speyer at a foreclosure auction for around $50 million back in August of 2020. The Washington Business Journal reported in 2021 that Tishman Speyer was going to redevelop the center as apartments.."

While this may be disappointing news for regular customers of the store there is some hope. This isn't the end of the company only of this location. The company has other stores in the area.

According to this article, "T.J. Maxx has other locations in Montgomery County in Rockville and Silver Spring."

