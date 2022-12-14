Scientists Achieve Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough - One of the Most Impressive Scientific Feats of the 21st Century

Ty D.

The US Department of Energy announced that Scientists in California achieved the first-ever nuclear fusion reaction with a net energy gain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8z4v_0jiCQH2900
Photo by(NASA/Unsplash)

Information in this article is sourced from www.cnn.com, www.cbsnews.com, www.theguardian.com

Researchers and scientists have been working on this for decades. Nuclear Fusion has been considered the solution to our energy problems for many years now. At a press conference held on Tuesday, Jennifer Granholm the U.S. Energy Secretary, said:

"Simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century,"

Why is this breakthrough so important?

The U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said about the breakthrough,

"It strengthens our national security, and ignition allows us to replicate certain conditions only found in the stars and in the sun... This milestone moves us one significant step closer to the possibility of zero carbon abundance fusion energy powering our society."

CNN reports that, "For the first time ever, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain..."

The article goes on to say, "The result of the experiment would be a massive step in a decadeslong quest to unleash an infinite source of clean energy that could help end dependence on fossil fuels. Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion – replicating the fusion that powers the sun."

All this news is positive, but there is still more work to do. The Guardian reports, "The technology is far from ready to turn into viable power plants – and is not about to solve the climate crisis – but scientists hailed the breakthrough as evidence that the power of the stars can be harnessed on Earth."

What are your thoughts?

Is this truly the breakthrough that scientists claim it is? What are the implications of this breakthrough on the lives of ordinary citizens? Will it be used to create more destructive technology, or will it be used to improve the quality of life? I'd love to know your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

# Science# Technology# Nuclear Energy# Politics# News

