Thefts at Walmart - Customers & Employees Blame Self-Checkout

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that if thefts don't slow down, the retailer will be forced to close stores.

According to Business Insider Walmart CEO said, "Theft is an issue...It is higher than what it has historically been." He added: "If that's not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close." McMillon did not say during the interview how much money Walmart has lost in stolen items this year. Walmart did not immediately reply to an Insider request for that number."

The article goes on to say, "But the world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees, Reuters reported in 2015."

What does Self-Checkout have to do with things?

Business Insider reports, "Since McMillon made those comments (about stores closing because of theft), more than 100 Walmart customers and former and current employees reached out to an Insider reporter imploring the retailer to rely less on self-checkout."

Business Insider Quotes Customers

Mindy Stanley, a Walmart customer from Ashland, Kentucky says,

"They need to hire cashiers again and do away with so many self-checkouts. I'd say they are losing so much due to that."

The article goes on to say, "To be sure, Walmart still utilizes cashiers at stores across the nation. But the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant, like so many other retailers, has increasingly relied on automation as a means of improving customer experience and reducing labor cost."

A Walmart spokesman spoke to Insider, saying,

"While we don't discuss details related to illegal activity in our stores, we're continually exploring effective ways to protect merchandise, keep prices low and provide a safe environment for the millions of customers we serve weekly,"

Polly Kearns, a Walmart shopper from Gulfport, Mississippi, said that the best way to reduce thefts and make customers happy was to do away with self-checkouts.

