Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California Store

Big Lots! in Citrus Heights, California, is closing permanently in the coming months. Why? Apparently, shoplifting and theft are to blame.

Information in this article is sourced from cbsnews.com, bizjournals.com, and abc10.com

What's Happening?

"Big Lots is raising big concerns in Citrus Heights as word got out that the store is closing up shop."

The 8525 Auburn Blvd Big Lots! is closing in January. But why? According to an article by CBS News the reason is theft.

Here is an excerpt from the CBS News article: "Chapman shops there every week, but his last visit got him so upset he posted about it on Nextdoor and received dozens of responses. Chapman said an employee told him the growing homeless population in the parking lot, coupled with rampant shoplifting, is forcing them to shut down. "She said theft is just out of control. People are filling up their shopping carts and just walking out of the store," said Chapman. "And there's nothing they can do about it", he went on to say.

But ABC10 questions whether theft is the reason the store is closing. It quotes Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney as saying,

"We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate. We are grateful to all our Citrus Heights customers for shopping with us over the years."

The ABC10 news report says, "ABC10 asked the Citrus Heights Police Department about reports of theft at that location. After reviewing records from the last year, they said it hasn't changed much."I looked through the logs from December last year to today and didn't see an unusually high amount of theft," said Jason Russo, commander at the CHPD."

CBS News says the store is closing because of homelessness and shoplifting. ABC10 says crime isn't any higher this year than last year. If it isn't crime, what's the reason for the closure?

What do you think?

What are your thoughts about the store closing? Which version do you find more plausible? Did you ever shop at this location of Big Lots!? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.