Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store Shutters

The Bed Bath & Beyond Store in Mequon, Wisconsin will be closing permanently.

Information in this article is sourced from bloomberg.com, cnbc.com, usatoday.com, www.gmtoday.com, cnn.com, and bedbathandbeyond.com

What's Happening?

The store closure in Mequon is part of a larger more strategic operation in which the company is closing 150 stores. In an article written a few months ago, USA Today posted a list of 56 stores that would close in the near future. The company says the store closures are strategic. However, CNN reports,

"The announcements, part of a “strategic update,” came just days after a key investor dumped almost his entire stake in the company and reports surfaced that some Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halted shipments due to unpaid bills."

The store closure in Mequon, Wisconsin seems to be part of this larger strategy.

GMToday reports, "MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at the northern end of the Mequon Pavilions on Port Washington Road just south of Mequon Road as up for lease.

It is one of many Bed Bath & Beyond locations that will be closing, partially due to the department store’s strategic plan focused on better serving customers, as well as driving growth and profitability, according to a company press release."

As of yet, there is no specific closure date for the store. But if products are already being discounted and city leadership is trying to lease the space to other businesses, the closure can't be far off.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this store closure? Have you shopped at Bed Bath & Beyond? How will this affect your experience? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.