Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells Shares

Dillard's store at the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida, will be closing in the next few months. It's unclear whether the store's closure has anything to do with the recent sale of shares by VP Tony Bolte.

Photo by Mike Kalasnik

Simply Wall reports, "Some Dillard's, Inc. shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Logistics, Tony Bolte, recently sold a substantial US$845k worth of stock at a price of US$367 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 22%, which is notable..."

The Store's Closing

Get the Coast quotes David Schonberger, Managing Partner of Radiant Partners LLC as saying,

“Dillard’s has long been a valued partner for the Santa Rosa Mall. The decisions to close the store and transfer ownership of the land were mutual decisions that allow both parties to pursue our strategic visions.”

Radiant Partners are owners of the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida. It seems that Radiant Partners have reacquired the building which houses Dillards in order to repurpose the building.

Get the Coast says, "According to a Tuesday afternoon press release, this acquisition will allow Radiant Partners to take full control of the Santa Rosa Mall property and continue to master plan the redevelopment, continuing with their second phase of the multi-family Renaissance Santa Rosa."

What does Dillard's Vice President Selling Shares tell us?

According to Simply Wall, it can tell us quite a bit.

"Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dillard's insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders."

What do you think? Does the vice president selling shares have anything to do with the store closing? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.