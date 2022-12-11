Minneapolis, MN

Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters

Ty D.

Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGmry_0jf0cqiS00
Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)

The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,

“Our Marshalls store at 40 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is expected to close on January 14, 2023. We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking...We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in Saint Paul."

The store is only the latest in a series of closures in the same vicinity. According to Kare11, "Marshalls is the latest chain store to close its location in the downtown area, following Nordstorm Rack's closure of its IDS Center Location in November. The shopping area around Nicollet Mall has reportedly suffered multiple store closures over the last few years, including a Macy's location in 2017 and others in the wake of the pandemic."

Marshalls Stores

The Marshalls store that will be closing in January of the coming year has been in operation since 1995. According to ScrapeHero.com, "There are 1,187 Marshalls retail stores in the United States as of November 24, 2022. The state with the most number of Marshalls locations in the U.S. is California, with 149 retail stores, which is about 13% of all Marshalls retail stores in the U.S."

Conclusion

According to bring me the news, "UBS, an investment banking company, told CNBC earlier this year they expect to see anywhere from 40,000-50,000 retail store closures in the next five years across the country, in part due to the continued shift to online shopping."

What do you think? Is this closure indicative of more closures? Do you shop at Marshalls? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

