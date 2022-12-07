Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters

A sign on the restaurant building announces the closure.

The sign outside the building reads,

"This location is permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future. We invite you to visit us in Abilene at 1280 Clack Street"

About Red Lobster

This is how Red Lobster describes its own story, "Before there was Red Lobster, there was Bill Darden, a man passionate about making delicious, high-quality seafood available and affordable to everyone, including people who lived far from the coast and regardless of race, gender, religion or economic means. What was once a single, family-owned restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, now has over 700 locations around the world."

Red Lobster's growth has been pretty great, but recently, it's seen many of its locations close. This is just the second location to close in as little as a month. Earlier in the month, a long-standing Florida location closed.

Why is the San Angelo location Closing?

A year ago, the same branch of the Red Lobster restaurant suffered a fire. That must have hit the restaurant hard, and it's possible that it may not have been able to recover from the incident fully. We don't know the real reason for the closure, only that the location is shuttering.

This is how San Angelo Live covers the restaurant closure, "Red Lobster has changed owners several times throughout the years, and reports continue to surface that the chain is facing financial difficulty. Further, recent times have seen many individual Red Lobster restaurants close. Red Lobster’s CEO has often come out to say the chain isn’t closing and that they’re not planning on closing locations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on a lot of restaurants, including Red Lobster.

