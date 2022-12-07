San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public Outrage

Ty D.

San Fransisco gives police approval to deploy robots with potentially lethal capabilities.


Photo by( Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

What Happened?

The government is using robots. This sounds like something straight out of a science fiction book or movie. In fact, there have been movies made on this before, and they warn us of an apocalyptic future where robots take over the world. This concept of the robot apocalypse is such a deeply entrenched part of the public psyche that it had to be addressed outright in an official meeting of Supervisors.

CBS San Fransisco writes,

"At the start of the meeting, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin acknowledged the controversy, saying the robots "speak to fears about a dystopian robot killing future. I understand the concern and fear that that can evoke in our society," Peskin said.

The gathering ultimately voted to allow the police to deploy these robots. NBC News reports, "A vote by San Francisco city supervisors in support of allowing police to use robots to kill people in emergency circumstances has drawn criticism from experts in law enforcement and security who say it could lead to dangerous and unintended consequences. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to advance an ordinance that includes a controversial policy that would give city police the ability to deploy robots to use lethal force in extraordinary circumstances “when the risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent, and officers cannot subdue the threat after using alternative force options or de-escalation tactics.”

The policy to allow the use of weaponized robots is controversial. In a country where there has been quite a lot of noise recently about police brutality, this will not go down well with the public. Minority groups who already feel threatened will feel even more so after this recent vote. Given this is such a controversial decision, one might imagine that it was a close vote. But that is not the case. The supervisors voted overwhelmingly in favor of this.

CBS writes, "The vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant police the option despite strong objections from civil liberties and other police oversight groups. Opponents said the authority would lead to the further militarization of a police force already too aggressive with poor and minority communities."

However, all is not lost. The board has to have another vote, after which the mayor has to sign it before this new measure can become law.

Public Reaction

Kirk Burkhalter, who is a retired detective of the NYPD and currently a law professor at the New York Law school, said about this vote,

“I don’t think that we’ve done enough research" or that "we’ve really been thoughtful about this. Once we go down this road, it’s very difficult to pull back"

His isn't the only such reaction. Matthew Guariglia, who is a policy analyst at a nonprofit organization that advocates for civil liberties, said that the new measure had vague language and that it is,

“not at all unreasonable for us to assume that in standoffs with people in the midst of a mental health crisis or something police will now feel empowered to send out robots that are equipped with explosive charges.”

NBC News quotes San Francisco Police Chief William Scott as saying,

"The use of robots in potentially deadly force situations is a last resort option. We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city.”

The worry for many critics of the new measure is that now other police departments in the country may follow San Fransisco's lead and emulate this policy as well. That is a problem for marginalized communities who are already vulnerable to the disproportionate use of police force because of issues of racism.

What are your thoughts about this new proposed measure? Are you for it or against it? Let me know in the comments below.

